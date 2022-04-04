Solve Industrial Motion Group Acquires SST Bearing Corp.

The acquisition bolsters Solve's portfolio of bearings and power transmission products.

Apr 4th, 2022
Solve Industrial Motion Group
Screen Shot 2022 04 04 At 9 32 43 Am
Solve Industrial Motion

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Solve Industrial Motion Group, a portfolio company of Audax Private Equity, has acquired SST Bearing Corporation, a worldwide supplier and manufacturer of bearings and power transmission components.

The acquisition of SST Bearings further enhances Solve’s portfolio of bearings and power transmission offerings, expands its portfolio of product offerings, and strengthens its supply chain to better serve its customers, particularly original equipment manufacturers.

SST, headquartered in Loveland, Ohio, was founded in 1957, and offers a wide selection of radial bearings, mounted ball bearings and inserts, power transmission products, castings, and custom assemblies. The acquisition also includes conveyor components company USA Rollers Inc.

Solve was established in 2020 to serve as a one-stop resource for both metric and American standard power transmission products through its platform of brands including P.T. International, IPTCI Bearings and LMS Bearings. Solve continues to grow this portfolio with its second acquisition in three months, acquiring Bearings Limited, which manufactures the Tritan brand, in Dec.2021. Solve, based in Charlotte, North Carolina, currently operates 11 facilities across the U.S.

SST Bearings adds to Solve’s presence across multiple verticals, including food and beverage, material handling equipment, agriculture, automotive manufacturing, textiles, mining, and pharmaceuticals.

More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Mar 1st, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 03 30 At 2 52 19 Pm
Southwire Announces Acquisition of Novinium
Novinium provides cable rejuvenation solutions to electric utilities.
Mar 30th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 03 30 At 2 36 01 Pm
A.L.P. Purchases Sur-Seal Optical Molding Assets
The deal will expand its optical silicone molding capabilities.
Mar 30th, 2022
I Stock 497545727
Shipping Equipment Giants Call Off $5B Merger
Antitrust officials said the deal would have “threatened the global supply chain.”
Mar 30th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 03 29 At 2 16 33 Pm
Hy-Tek Holdings Acquires Fascor, LCS
The companies operate as Hy-Tek Material Handling LLC.
Mar 29th, 2022
Ronatec
Ronatec C2C Acquires Metalx Specialty Products
Ronatec is primarily involved in the metal finishing industry.
Mar 29th, 2022
I Stock 1347295696
Pace of M&A Cools Slightly, But Expect Big Things Ahead
February and March may be behind the breakneck M&A pace of the previous five months, but activity should remain robust going forward.
Mar 25th, 2022
Fgh
Woodgrain Buying Huttig Building Products for $350M
It will significantly boost the distribution network and offerings for Woodgrain, a major distributor of millwork products.
Mar 24th, 2022
4969
Envoy Solutions Continues to Boost Northeast Prescence, Acquires ATRA Janitorial Supply
It's already Illinois-based Envoy's third New Jersey acquisition this year.
Mar 23rd, 2022
Logo 1024x431
Pearlman Group Acquires Cleaning & Restoration Distributor CleanSource
Pearlman Group adds CleanSource's two Carolinas locations to its portfolio of brands.
Mar 23rd, 2022
Eagadfg
Conveyer Solutions Supplier Benda Manufacturing Privately Acquired
Illinois-based Benda provides conveyor and product handling systems for the food industry and other industries requiring integrated production line conveyors.
Mar 23rd, 2022
30415442 10155729746810345 3853781099939364864 N
PVF Distributor BPS Supply Group Gets Private Investment
Trive Capital has partnered with the distributor formerly known as Bakersfield Pipe and Supply, which has 18 branch locations.
Mar 23rd, 2022