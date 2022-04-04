Solve Industrial Motion Group Acquires SST Bearing Corp.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Solve Industrial Motion Group, a portfolio company of Audax Private Equity, has acquired SST Bearing Corporation, a worldwide supplier and manufacturer of bearings and power transmission components.

The acquisition of SST Bearings further enhances Solve’s portfolio of bearings and power transmission offerings, expands its portfolio of product offerings, and strengthens its supply chain to better serve its customers, particularly original equipment manufacturers.

SST, headquartered in Loveland, Ohio, was founded in 1957, and offers a wide selection of radial bearings, mounted ball bearings and inserts, power transmission products, castings, and custom assemblies. The acquisition also includes conveyor components company USA Rollers Inc.

Solve was established in 2020 to serve as a one-stop resource for both metric and American standard power transmission products through its platform of brands including P.T. International, IPTCI Bearings and LMS Bearings. Solve continues to grow this portfolio with its second acquisition in three months, acquiring Bearings Limited, which manufactures the Tritan brand, in Dec.2021. Solve, based in Charlotte, North Carolina, currently operates 11 facilities across the U.S.

SST Bearings adds to Solve’s presence across multiple verticals, including food and beverage, material handling equipment, agriculture, automotive manufacturing, textiles, mining, and pharmaceuticals.