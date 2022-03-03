Emerson's Therm-O-Disc to be Privately Acquired

One Rock Capital Partners is buying the manufacturer of safety-critical sensors, thermal cutoffs and sealed connecting components.

Mar 3rd, 2022
One Rock Capital Partners
Fas

NEW YORK — One Rock Capital Partners announced March 3 that one of its affiliates has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Therm-O-Disc, a subsidiary of Emerson.

Therm-O-Disc is a leading designer and manufacturer of safety-critical sensors, thermal cutoffs and sealed connecting components primarily used in heating, ventilation and air conditioning, appliance, water heater, industrial, aerospace & defense, and transportation applications. Headquartered in Mansfield, Ohio, Therm-O-Disc has over 4,000 employees globally.  

"Therm-O-Disc is well-positioned as a leading global manufacturer of branded, essential sensor and safety products," said R. Scott Spielvogel, Managing Partner of One Rock. "We are excited to collaborate with management to drive innovation, enhance strong operational capabilities and serve Therm-O-Disc's customers, building on the long history as an industry leader."

"As a firm, One Rock has a depth of experience in corporate carve-outs, which we look forward to applying to establish Therm-O-Disc as a strong, independent company well-positioned for growth," added One Rock Managing Partner Tony W. Lee.

"Our partnership with One Rock marks an exciting next chapter for Therm-O-Disc, and their knowledge and experience of global engineering-driven industrial businesses will align well with our aim to bring innovation and superior service to our customers," said Vicki Dawkins, President of Therm-O-Disc. "We look forward to leveraging One Rock's strategic and operational expertise as we continue to scale our offerings."

Completion of the transaction, which is expected in the first half of 2022, is subject to applicable regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

One Rock makes controlling investments in companies with potential for growth and operational improvement using a rigorous approach that utilizes highly experienced Operating Partners to identify, acquire and enhance businesses in select industries.

