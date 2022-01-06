Hy-Tek Holdings Acquires Advanced Handling Systems

COLUMBUS, OH — Hy-Tek Holdings (Hy-Tek), a portfolio company of Dunes Point Capital, LP (DPC), has acquired Advanced Handling Systems, LLC (AHS). Hy-Tek is a material handling automation integrator serving clients in diverse end-markets and applications, including e-commerce, third-party logistics, and parcel. AHS is a material handling automation integrator offering a full suite of services with a focus on robotic solutions. Together, the companies operate as Hy-Tek Material Handling, LLC. The acquisition was announced by Hy-Tek Holdings CEO Sam Grooms.

"Hy-Tek's acquisition of AHS broadens our offerings as the predominant player in material handling and integrated systems. With AHS robotic solutions, Hy-Tek delivers cutting-edge technology that optimizes fulfillment, speeds distribution, and addresses labor shortages within a challenging supply chain. Committed to growth through acquisitions, Hy-Tek always is looking for best-of-breed companies to join our team," said Grooms.

Located in Erlanger, KY, AHS is a material handling automation integrator offering a full suite of services with a focus on robotic solutions. AHS has two facilities in the United States and employs approximately 90 people.

Hy-Tek was established as a combination of Hy-Tek Material Handling, WorldSource, BP Controls, and AHS. Together, they operate as Hy-Tek Material Handling, LLC. Hy-Tek is the premier single-source provider of material handling solutions for a wide range of industries including manufacturing, distribution, retail, construction, food, electronics, and automotive. From customized one-of-a-kind handling and storage systems to pre-assembled buildings and off-the-shelf products, Hy-Tek's experienced team of engineering, sales, operations, and project management professionals partner with customers to help enhance productivity, streamline processes and boost profitability. With over 500 employees, Hy-Tek serves customers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico from offices in Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Tennessee.

DPC is a family office and private investment firm, pursuing control investments in companies operating in the general industrial and business services sectors. DPC targets companies with enterprise values of up to $1 billion.