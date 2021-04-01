Purvis Industries Acquires Fellow Texas Distributor Precision Industrial Services

Based in North Texas, Precision serves bulk material and conveyor customers throughout the US Southwest.

Apr 1st, 2021
Purvis Industries
Purvis Industries

Dallas, TX — Purvis Industries announced Thursday that effective April 1, they have acquired substantially all the assets, brand rights, websites, personnel and intellectual property of Precision Industrial Services of Itasca, TX. Precision Industrial Services specializes in industrial construction and mechanical maintenance. They handle anything from daily maintenance work up to large project work and installation. Based in North Texas, Precision Industrial Services serves bulk material and conveyor customers throughout the US Southwest. 

Cameron Barker, Purvis Industries VP of corporate operations, said about Precision Industrial Services: “Purvis  Industries is excited to partner with a great service organization like Precision Industrial Services. Their reputation for quality, service, repair, and installation fits right in with our core strategies of delivering key services to our customers with a high success rate. Our branches are perfectly positioned to take full advantage of Precision  Industrial Services’ capabilities and we are eager to share those capabilities with our customers.” 

Purvis Industries is based in Dallas, TX and is one of the largest Independent Bearing and Power Transmission distributors in the United States with 93 locations covering 16 states. Started in 1945 and celebrating their 75th anniversary, they have implemented an Independent distribution model that has created year-over-year growth and a loyal following of customers. Purvis Industries serves its customers with local inventory and extraordinary technical expertise and services as well as an unwavering dedication to ensuring the continued success of our customers.

