Rust-Oleum Acquires Abravies Supplier, Names New President

Two days apart, the protective paints and abrasives maker announced an acquisition and new company leadership.

Sep 4th, 2020
2
Rust-Oleum

Two days apart, Rust-Oleum announced an acquisition and that it has new leadership.

On Sept. 1, the protective paints, coatings and sandpaper maker said via its parent company, RPM International, that it has acquired sandpaper and other abrasives manufacturer Ali Industries.

Doing business as Gator Finishing Products, Ali is headquartered in Fairborn, OH with annual sales of about $75 million. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Rust-Oleum describes Ali Industries as supplier of finishing products for power sanding, hand sanding, cutting and grinding and floor sanding, with its products used on surfaces including wood, metal and paint. The company sells through recognized brand names including Gator, Finish 1st and Zip Sander. Its products are produced in the US and distributed across North America through home improvement centers, mass merchandisers, hardware, paint and automotive supply stores.

Ali Industries will be a free-standing unit under Rust-Oleum, while brothers Terry Ali, Chris Ali and Philip Ali will continue leading the business.

"Ali Industries is an excellent synergistic fit within our Consumer Group because it broadens the segment’s surface preparation capabilities by adding abrasives to our lineup of patch, repair and cleaning products," said Frank Sullivan, RPM chairman and CEO. "Through this transaction, we plan to enhance Ali’s distribution base and enable the business to penetrate new markets. This acquisition presents significant opportunities to build even stronger relationships with key retailers and further deliver on customer needs."

RPM International Inc. owns subsidiaries that specialize in coatings, sealants, building materials and related services. The company operates across four reportable segments: consumer, construction products, performance coatings and specialty products.

Two days later, Rust-Oleum announced that 21-year company veteran Bill Spaulding has been named its new president, replacing the retiring president and CEO Ed Voorhees. The transition was effective Aug. 31.

Spaulding most recently held the position of Rust-Oleum North America president. The company said Spaulding has led several initiatives across the organization, including product innovation, building and maintaining relationships with customers and managing more than 65 different brands.

"Ed has been the architect of our culture – he’s built it, fosters it and embodies it,” Spaulding said. “He has inspired me to be a better leader through his dedication and passion for Rust-Oleum, our associates and his respect for our heritage.”

Voorhees began his career at Rust-Oleum as key accounts/district manager and continued to move up the ranks as national account executive, vice president of national accounts, senior vice president of sales, senior vice president of sales & marketing, president of sales and marketing, and president of Rust-Oleum North America. He was named CEO in 2018.

“Bill is future-focused, sharp and brings years of proven leadership,” Voorhees said. “The timing is perfect and I’m confident Bill can take us to the next level.”

Spaulding graduated from Indiana University, with a bachelor’s degree in economics. He also received a master of business administration degree from Northern Illinois University.

More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Motionsasdf
Motion Industries Stays Aggressive, Acquires Motion Control/Automation Distributor
Motion further expands its automation offerings by adding a Kentucky-based distributor.
Sep 1st, 2020
M&amp;a
ID's August M&A Recap
Major deals involving HD Supply, Motion Industries, Epicor and Builders FirstSource led a resurgent month.
Sep 1st, 2020
Lawson Productseasfd
Lawson Products Boosts MRO Scale, Acquires Partsmaster
At $35 million, it's Lawson's largest acquisition in five years.
Sep 1st, 2020
I Stock 939278016aa
Not Resting, CD&R Will Acquire Epicor for $4.7 Billion
The news comes just three weeks after CD&R announced it will buy HD Supply's Construction & Industrial unit for $2.9 billion.
Aug 31st, 2020
Egc H Dx B Xc Aai7 Ob
TricorBraun to Acquire Price Container and Packaging
St. Louis-based TricorBraun gains a like distributor serving primarily the industrial and food markets in the US Mountain West and Northwest.
Aug 27th, 2020
118490197 595056247834781 7672268486723335700 Oa
Builders FirstSource to Buy BMC Stock Holdings for $2.5B
It will create a building materials distributor with $11 billion in annual sales, soon to be led by BMC's current CEO.
Aug 27th, 2020
Bunzl
Europe's Bunzl Acquires PPE Distributor in US, Packaging Distributor in Ireland
The London-based distribution giant has added Tennessee-based MCR Safety and Dublin-based Abco Kovex.
Aug 25th, 2020
Lp+website Header Gpi+website
FATHOM Acquires Metal 3D Printing Supplier GPI
The acquisition moves FATHOM, ICOMold, GPI and Midwest Compost Technologies all under the same digital manufacturing brand.
Aug 21st, 2020
209541 453909224641249 805980186 O
SCHAEDLER YESCO ACQUIRES LOCATIONS FROM REXEL USA
Harrisburg, PA-based Shaedler Yesco has acquired Rexel's Pittston, PA and Johnson City, NY locations, including the Rockwell Automation APR serving them.
Aug 18th, 2020
C h Hansonaasfd
C.H. Hanson Acquires Cleveland's Superior Tool
144-year-old C.H. Hanson gains a supplier of plumbing hand tools.
Aug 13th, 2020
00 Post Feature Fort Wayne Opening 01
Harrington Plastics Acquires Aetna Plastics, Opens DC
The distributor of PVF, tubing, hosing & accessories and more continues to grow.
Aug 11th, 2020
Hd Supply Kdfgnafd
HD Supply Selling White Cap to CDR for $2.9B
Private investment firm CDR will then merge White Cap with fellow large distributor Construction Supply Group.
Aug 11th, 2020