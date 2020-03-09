Allied Motion Boosts Electronics & Software Abilities, Acquires Dynamic Controls Group

AMHERST, NY — Allied Motion Technologies Inc., a designer and manufacturer that sells precision and specialty controlled motion products and solutions to the global market, announced Monday that it has acquired Dynamic Controls Group, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Invacare Corporation, a designer and manufacturer of equipment for the medical mobility and rehabilitation markets. The transaction was completed on March 7.

“This acquisition is a clear demonstration of executing the One Allied strategy to provide innovative, fully integrated controlled motion solutions for our customers," said Dick Warzala, Allied Motion chairman and CEO. "Dynamic Controls brings strong leadership and a very experienced electronics and software engineering design team that provides market-leading electronic control solutions for the medical mobility and rehabilitation markets. Their product suite and solutions will further strengthen our medical market position around patient mobility and rehabilitation, as well as enable us to further develop higher-level solutions with embedded electronics across our other major served markets. Importantly, the acquisition also expands Allied’s Global Electronics Team and provides additional resources which can be leveraged across all our markets."

With the acquisition of Dynamic Controls, Allied continues to build out its ability to leverage controlled motion system solutions in a wide range of markets. The integration of multiple system elements that are designed and manufactured by Allied, including controls, motors, drives, feedback and gearing, leverages a strength of the company, while improving the overall value proposition for its customers. Allied further enhances the value proposition through its expanding global manufacturing footprint and its ability to service customers from within the geographic markets they currently reside.

Matt Monaghan, chairman, president and CEO of Invacare Corporation said, “We believe closer integration of Allied Motions’ electromotive technologies with Dynamic Controls electronic control capabilities will help us accelerate technical advances in power wheelchairs. We expect this partnership can deliver on many opportunities that will enable Invacare’s products to continue to improve patient care. We look forward to working closely with Allied Motion to discover new levels of innovation in patient mobility and respiration. Post the acquisition, we are excited to work closely with Invacare to provide them with leading-edge technology/solutions that will accelerate their ability to focus on their core strengths and further improve patients’ quality of life.”

Founded in 1973, Dynamic offers a comprehensive line of high functionality electronic control systems for power mobility products to customers in North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region. Its products include controllers for power wheelchairs and scooters, and ancillary product and service lines such as programming and diagnostic applications as well as printed circuit boards. Their well-established customer base consists of leading mobility brands, large OEMs and contract manufacturers.

Dynamic has approximately 200 employees with facilities in Christchurch, NZ, Kidderminster, UK and Suzhou, ROC.