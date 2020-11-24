Caterpillar Tax Probe Halted After AG Appointment

Agents were instructed to halt their criminal tax probe just days after President Trump nominated then-CAT attorney William Barr as attorney general.

Nov 24th, 2020
Unit 202 ProductionsEric SorensenDavid ManteyAndy Szal

Two years ago, the U.S. Department of Justice was in the midst of an investigation into construction and mining equipment giant Caterpillar over allegations of tax fraud.

The Internal Revenue Service originally sought $1 billion from the company in 2015 over its shifting of some profits to a subsidiary in Switzerland, but that total more than doubled as the agency reviewed Caterpillar’s taxes from additional years. The tab climbed to $2.3 billion by 2017, when federal authorities raided the company’s Illinois headquarters and two other facilities.

Caterpillar has told investors that the case remains ongoing — and, technically, it is — but a new report says the investigation has been essentially “stalled” since late 2018.

In mid-December of that year, an email obtained by Reuters indicated that agents had been instructed by DOJ officials in Washington — including the department’s tax division and then-Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein — to take “no further action” in the criminal probe of Caterpillar.

The reason remains a mystery, but Reuters noted that it came days after President Trump nominated William Barr to serve as U.S. attorney general. Barr, at the time, was serving as Caterpillar’s lead attorney — he was hired by CEO Jim Umpleby in the wake of the 2017 raids

The report noted that conflicts of interest can arise when attorneys move between private practice and government positions, but an expert told Reuters that halting a case involving a former client would be highly unusual.

The order, however, would not have come from Barr, who was not yet confirmed as attorney general. He said during his confirmation hearings that he could not discuss his work for Caterpillar, citing attorney-client privilege. The Justice Department told Reuters that Barr had recused himself from any discussions involving Caterpillar after his confirmation.

Caterpillar has long maintained that its tax strategy was legal and that it has done nothing wrong.

More
Hdsupplytn
5 Minutes With ID: What the Home Depot-HD Supply Deal Really Means
ID editor Mike Hockett dives into what the acquisition means for The Home Depot and the MRO products sector as a whole.
Nov 24th, 2020
Belts File Non Woven Rapid Prep Ao Xf (1)
Rapid Prep Non-Woven File Belts
The belts offer users an easier way to obtain superior finishes when working with tight, intricate and complex parts.
Nov 23rd, 2020
Warehouse 44
How Suppliers Use Consigned Inventory to Strengthen Distributor Relationships
Consignment is helping manufacturers navigate complex supply-chain challenges with distributors' help.
Nov 23rd, 2020
Pedestrians walk past Pfizer world headquarters in New York.
Pfizer Seeking Emergency Use of its COVID-19 Vaccine in US
Limited first shots could start as early as next month.
Nov 20th, 2020
I Stock 1211117498
Defining Value in Aftermarket Supplier Selection
Supplier selection is far more than just parts. Here, bearings maker NSK dives into the factors to consider.
Nov 20th, 2020
Gsa
Manufacturers Call on GSA to Sign Letter of Ascertainment
NAM leaders ask Trump administration to work cooperatively with President-elect Biden and his team.
Nov 19th, 2020
Barrytn
5 Minutes With ID: Systemax CEO Barry Litwin
In the first episode of ID's new video series, we chat with Systemax's CEO about what drove Global Industrial's big Q3 results.
Nov 18th, 2020
Norton Online Safety Nr
Saint Gobain Launches Safety Resource Microsite
The site provides plenty of educational content in the form of data sheets, identification guides and a spotlight on the company's Product Safety Department.
Nov 16th, 2020
Home Depot Hd Supply
Reuniting: Home Depot Buying HD Supply in $8B Deal
The retailer originally divested HD Supply in 2007.
Nov 16th, 2020
A pedestrian walks across the Millennium Bridge in London, May 11, 2020.
To Help Economy, Bank Proposes Tax on Working from Home
A report says white collar workers able to work from home should be taxed to help those who cannot.
Nov 13th, 2020
Passengers walk through Salt Lake City International Airport.
Future of Business Travel Unclear
A trend moving away from business travel could spell big trouble for hotels, airlines, and convention centers.
Nov 12th, 2020
1
Grainger Adds Image Search to Mobile App
Just snap a photo and the app provides options for matching products in Grainger's inventory.
Nov 12th, 2020