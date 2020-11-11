Premium and Economy Zirconia, Ceramic Flap Discs

Toronto-based Gemtex has two new products for the abrasives market.

Nov 11th, 2020
Gemtex Abrasives
Flap Discs Flaptec & Gemflex & Cer Zirc Web 1a

TORONTO, Canada — Gemtex introduces:

Flaptec — Premium zirconia and ceramic flap discs manufactured with high quality cloth provide increased productivity an all metals with less down time. 

Gemflex — Economy zirconia flap discs provide high levels of stock removal at competitive prices resulting in cost savings 

Options include:

  • Fiberglass backing with 7/8” arbor or 5/8”-11 zinc hub
  • Trimmable plastic backing with 7/8” arbor or 5/8”-11 “Built-in Thread”
  • Ceramic/Zirconia combination disc for all metals
  • Private Label available on ALL SPECIFICATIONS with 50-piece minimum order

www.gemtexabrasives.com, 1-800-387-5100

