Premium and Economy Zirconia, Ceramic Flap Discs

TORONTO, Canada — Gemtex introduces:
Flaptec — Premium zirconia and ceramic flap discs manufactured with high quality cloth provide increased productivity an all metals with less down time.
Gemflex — Economy zirconia flap discs provide high levels of stock removal at competitive prices resulting in cost savings
Options include:
- Fiberglass backing with 7/8” arbor or 5/8”-11 zinc hub
- Trimmable plastic backing with 7/8” arbor or 5/8”-11 “Built-in Thread”
- Ceramic/Zirconia combination disc for all metals
- Private Label available on ALL SPECIFICATIONS with 50-piece minimum order
www.gemtexabrasives.com, 1-800-387-5100