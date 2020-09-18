Lightweight RARH Double-Acting Hollow Plunger Cylinders

MENOMONEE FALLS, WI — Enerpac hydraulic cylinders are used for lifting projects across a wide range of industries – including construction, manufacture, mining and offshore industries. Each project presents different challenges and no single cylinder can suit every job. Many projects require a high level of control and the positioning of cylinders in hard-to-reach areas. The new Enerpac RARH series of cylinders are designed for these challenging projects.

Portability and convenience

The RARH Cylinders include tough aluminum construction which provides a lower weight solution as compared with steel cylinders. Performance and durability are not compromised by their reduced weight—with each cylinder meeting ASME B30.1 standard and incorporating a built-in safety valve to prevent over-pressurization. Getting the cylinders into position and into smaller spaces is assisted by the integral handles on each model and their lower collapsed height.

Double-acting for more control

The RARH cylinders are double-acting, which means heavy loads can be lifted and lowered with precise control. A double-acting cylinder outputs force both in and out, creating a higher control level for the retraction that is more reliable, faster, and easier to control than a spring return system. The cylinder can be retracted more efficiently than equivalent single acting types which use a spring return.

Features and benefits include:

Lighter and shorter collapsed height than equivalent RACH single-acting models

Double-acting for rapid retraction, regardless of hose lengths or system losses

Built-in safety valve prevents accidental over-pressurization

Hollow plunger design allows for both pull and push forces

Composite bearings increase cylinder life and side load resistance

Hard coat finish on all surfaces resists damage and extends cylinder life

Handles included on all models

Floating center tube increases seal life

Steel baseplate and saddle for protection against load-induced damage

Integral stop ring prevents plunger over-travel and can withstand the full cylinder capacity

Optional internally threaded saddles allow threaded bar to be attached directly inside the plunger

CR400 couplers and dust caps included on all models

All cylinders meet ASME B-30.1 standard

Available now are 30 and 60 tonnage cylinders (each available with a stroke choice of 50, 150, and 250mm [1.97, 5.91 and 9.84 inches]) with more models coming soon.