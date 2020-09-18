Lightweight RARH Double-Acting Hollow Plunger Cylinders

MENOMONEE FALLS, WI — Enerpac hydraulic cylinders are used for lifting projects across a wide range of industries – including construction, manufacture, mining and offshore industries. Each project presents different challenges and no single cylinder can suit every job. Many projects require a high level of control and the positioning of cylinders in hard-to-reach areas. The new Enerpac RARH series of cylinders are designed for these challenging projects.
Portability and convenience
The RARH Cylinders include tough aluminum construction which provides a lower weight solution as compared with steel cylinders. Performance and durability are not compromised by their reduced weight—with each cylinder meeting ASME B30.1 standard and incorporating a built-in safety valve to prevent over-pressurization. Getting the cylinders into position and into smaller spaces is assisted by the integral handles on each model and their lower collapsed height.
Double-acting for more control
The RARH cylinders are double-acting, which means heavy loads can be lifted and lowered with precise control. A double-acting cylinder outputs force both in and out, creating a higher control level for the retraction that is more reliable, faster, and easier to control than a spring return system. The cylinder can be retracted more efficiently than equivalent single acting types which use a spring return.
Features and benefits include:
- Lighter and shorter collapsed height than equivalent RACH single-acting models
- Double-acting for rapid retraction, regardless of hose lengths or system losses
- Built-in safety valve prevents accidental over-pressurization
- Hollow plunger design allows for both pull and push forces
- Composite bearings increase cylinder life and side load resistance
- Hard coat finish on all surfaces resists damage and extends cylinder life
- Handles included on all models
- Floating center tube increases seal life
- Steel baseplate and saddle for protection against load-induced damage
- Integral stop ring prevents plunger over-travel and can withstand the full cylinder capacity
- Optional internally threaded saddles allow threaded bar to be attached directly inside the plunger
- CR400 couplers and dust caps included on all models
- All cylinders meet ASME B-30.1 standard
Available now are 30 and 60 tonnage cylinders (each available with a stroke choice of 50, 150, and 250mm [1.97, 5.91 and 9.84 inches]) with more models coming soon.