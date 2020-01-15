Kuriyama (Schaumburg, IL) introduces its Polyurethane (TPU) hose using an extruded through-the-weave process with circular woven high tenacity polyester reinforcement. Specifically:
- Four electrical wires are protected with a braided sheet of polyester to help prevent static build up.
- It has exceptional resistance to abrasion for use in applications where severe abrasion is a factor and provides longer service life versus rubber or PVC hoses.
- The hose is manufactured in special 660 foot lengths to reduce possible leaking points.
- Applications include transfer of brackish and seawater, fluids and transport of fuels and oils.
