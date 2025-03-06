Distribution Solutions Group Again Posts Annual Loss Despite Higher Revenue, Profits

The company saw a sharply higher loss in the fourth quarter.

Andy Szal
Mar 6, 2025
I Stock 1392051123
iStock.com/JHVEPhoto

Distribution Solutions Group again saw an annual loss in 2024 after a net loss in the fourth quarter of nearly $26 million.

The company, however, posted higher revenue and profit numbers for both the quarter and the year, and officials said that they were “pleased” with its overall performance.

The Forth Worth-based owner of Lawson Products, Gexpro Services and TestEquity on Thursday reported just over $1.8 billion in revenue last year, up nearly 15% compared to 2023 following six acquisitions in recent months. Organic revenue — which excluded those additions — was down 2.6% for the year.

Gross profit came in at $614 million and operating income was $56 million for the year, up from $552 million and $43 million, respectively, but DSG reported a full-year net loss of $7.3 million — although that was down from a nearly $9 million net loss in 2023.

DSG’s fourth-quarter revenue was $480 million — up from $405 million in the final quarter of 2023 — but its net loss soared year-over-year from $16 million in the previous Q4 to just shy of $26 million.

Quarterly gross profit of $160 million and operating income of $20 million were each up year-over-year.

DSG Chairman and CEO Bryan King said that the company was “pleased” with its full-year performance amid a persistent “soft economic backdrop,” and said that fourth-quarter top-line numbers were “in line with expectations.”

“While we are early in the integration process of our five 2024 acquisitions, we firmly believe these will strengthen our position as a specialty distribution company,” King said in a statement. “We remain highly focused on long-term value creation through the growth of our industrial distribution platform and the compounding effect of our cash flow reinvestment.”

Revenue numbers for the Lawson subsidiary were up slightly in both the fourth quarter and the full year, but operating income was down sharply across both timeframes.

DSG came in at no. 18 on ID’s 2024 Big 50 list.

Latest in Earnings
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
March 4, 2025
I Stock 1339925210
Wajax's Annual Industrial Sales Down 5.5%
March 4, 2025
Screenshot 2025 02 27 At 3 52 07 Pm
Beacon's Record Sales Fall Short of Forecasts
February 27, 2025
Screenshot 2022 11 02 10 49 03 Am 6362917da9da9 63f5405886cc9 64529ba092f85 668fe2907429f 67aa3b4aba18b
Global Industrial Sees Higher Annual Sales but a Tough Fourth Quarter
February 25, 2025
Related Stories
I Stock 1339925210
Earnings
Wajax's Annual Industrial Sales Down 5.5%
Screenshot 2025 02 27 At 3 52 07 Pm
Earnings
Beacon's Record Sales Fall Short of Forecasts
Screenshot 2022 11 02 10 49 03 Am 6362917da9da9 63f5405886cc9 64529ba092f85 668fe2907429f 67aa3b4aba18b
Earnings
Global Industrial Sees Higher Annual Sales but a Tough Fourth Quarter
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsor Content
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
More in Earnings
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Learn how to link all of your supply chain data for maximum efficiency. Download our free guide now!
March 4, 2025
Screenshot 2025 02 27 At 3 52 07 Pm
Earnings
Beacon's Record Sales Fall Short of Forecasts
The company posted its latest results as it faces a hostile takeover attempt.
February 27, 2025
Screenshot 2022 11 02 10 49 03 Am 6362917da9da9 63f5405886cc9 64529ba092f85 668fe2907429f 67aa3b4aba18b
Earnings
Global Industrial Sees Higher Annual Sales but a Tough Fourth Quarter
The company’s Q4 sales were off by 6%, while earnings slipped by 33%.
February 25, 2025
I Stock 2106624387
Earnings
Home Depot Breaks Same-Store Sales Slump
Customer demand improved in the retailer's latest fiscal quarter.
February 25, 2025
Governance Image
Earnings
Ingersoll Rand Posts $7.2B in 2024 Sales
The company said its quarterly and annual results set records.
February 19, 2025
6d1fc1ea 210e 4cb3 8cac D70a6e2963e7 At2400 679a8d7596693
Earnings
Motion Sees Full-Year, Quarterly Sales Slip
But the distributor’s initial 2025 forecast expects revenue growth for the year.
February 18, 2025
DNOW Inc. headquarters, Houston, March 2022.
Earnings
DNOW Sales Edge Up as Profit, Earnings Slide
The company’s earnings, however, still exceeded analysts’ expectations.
February 13, 2025
Screen Shot 2024 05 09 At 9 25 27 Am 663cdcec00b99 66b384bf481eb 67101d7de419f 677c07f8c7a37
Earnings
MRC Postpones Q4 Earnings Release
The company said additional time would allow it to complete year-end audit procedures.
February 11, 2025
Wesco International office, Irving, Texas, March 2022.
Earnings
Wesco Sales Down 2.5% in 2024
But the company saw growth in Q4 and expects sales to climb this year.
February 11, 2025
Screenshot 2025 02 07 At 9 19 55 Am
Earnings
Stanley Black & Decker Posts $15.4B in Annual Sales
The tool maker's latest quarter exceeded expectations on Wall Street.
February 7, 2025
I Stock 1240817264
Earnings
Parker-Hannifin Posts $4.7B in Q2 Sales
The company's earnings were up nearly 40%.
January 31, 2025
I Stock 1291259392
Earnings
Grainger’s Annual Sales Eclipse $17B
The company’s Q4 sales were also up, but officials have muted margin expectations for 2025.
January 31, 2025
I Stock 1255400522
Earnings
Applied Industrial’s Quarterly Sales Edge Down as Earnings Rise
The company raised its full-year forecast following the recent acquisition of Hydradyne.
January 29, 2025
I Stock 481526886
Earnings
3M Full-Year Sales Edge Down as Q4 Revenue Exceeds Forecasts
The company expects sales growth in the new year.
January 21, 2025
Fastenal branch, Hickory, N.C., Jan. 2019.
Earnings
Fastenal’s Annual Sales Climb by Nearly 3% Despite Sluggish Q4
The company’s earnings, however, were down compared to 2023.
January 17, 2025