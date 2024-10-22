Motion Expects Full-Year Sales Decline Following Another Quarterly Slide

The distributor posted its third consecutive drop in quarterly revenue.

Andy Szal
Oct 22, 2024
Motion office, Houston, Jan. 2021.
Motion office, Houston, Jan. 2021.
iStock.com/Brett_Hondow

Motion on Tuesday posted another quarterly sales decline and indicated that it now expects to see a drop in full-year sales, as well.

The MRO and industrial technology distribution giant — no. 2 on ID’s 2024 Big 50 — reported $2.2 billion in sales in the third quarter of the year, down 1.2% from the third quarter of 2023.

Motion also reported year-over-year revenue declines in the first two quarters of its fiscal year; on Tuesday, the company flipped its full-year sales forecast from projected flat to 2% growth to a likely decline of 1% to 2% compared to 2023.

Genuine Parts Company, Motion’s parent, said the distribution business saw a 2.4% decline in comparable sales in the latest quarter. Recent acquisitions bolstered revenue by 1.3%, while an additional selling day in the U.S. also helped its latest sales total. Motion’s quarterly profit of $259 million was down 8.5% year-over-year, while profit margin slipped 100 basis points to 11.9%.

"Our results were below our expectations, primarily driven by continued weakness in market conditions in Europe and our industrial business,” Will Stengel, Genuine Parts Company’s president and CEO, said in a statement. “While the external environment remains challenging for the balance of 2024, we expect the combination of near-term actions and long-term investments to better position us when market conditions improve."

Overall, GPC — which also includes the NAPA automotive parts brand — reported $6 billion in sales and net income of $227 million during the quarter. The company reduced its overall sales forecast from 1% to 3% annual growth down to 1% to 2%.

Latest in Earnings
I Stock 1333385263
Rexel Sales Slip in 'Challenging' Market
October 22, 2024
I Stock 1594274007
3M Posts $6.3B in Q3 Sales, Projects 1% Full-Year Growth
October 22, 2024
Motion office, Houston, Jan. 2021.
Motion Expects Full-Year Sales Decline Following Another Quarterly Slide
October 22, 2024
I Stock 1902076549
Fastenal Sales Up by 3.5% in the Third Quarter
October 11, 2024
Related Stories
I Stock 1333385263
Earnings
Rexel Sales Slip in 'Challenging' Market
I Stock 1594274007
Earnings
3M Posts $6.3B in Q3 Sales, Projects 1% Full-Year Growth
I Stock 1902076549
Earnings
Fastenal Sales Up by 3.5% in the Third Quarter
Ferguson office, Secaucus, N.J., Aug. 2022.
Earnings
Ferguson Posts Slight Decline in Annual Sales
More in Earnings
I Stock 1333385263
Earnings
Rexel Sales Slip in 'Challenging' Market
The company said it is lowering its outlook and accelerating its cost-cutting initiatives.
October 22, 2024
I Stock 1594274007
Earnings
3M Posts $6.3B in Q3 Sales, Projects 1% Full-Year Growth
Quarterly sales were up 0.4% year-over-year.
October 22, 2024
I Stock 1902076549
Earnings
Fastenal Sales Up by 3.5% in the Third Quarter
Earnings and profit also climbed despite sluggish fastener sales and the effects of a recent hurricane.
October 11, 2024
Ferguson office, Secaucus, N.J., Aug. 2022.
Earnings
Ferguson Posts Slight Decline in Annual Sales
The plumbing and industrial supply distributor expects “low single digit growth” in the new fiscal year.
September 17, 2024
Core & Main branch, Lexington, Ky.
Earnings
Core & Main Sets Sales Record, but Earnings Down More than 20%
The company said acquisitions helped offset lower volumes and poor weather.
September 4, 2024
I Stock 1483276473
Earnings
Lowe's Sales Fall Below Projections
The company's earnings, however, fared better.
August 21, 2024
I Stock 1255400522
Earnings
Applied Industrial’s Full-Year Sales Up 1.5% Despite Sluggish Fourth Quarter
The company's recent acquisitions helped overcome a drop in Q4 organic sales.
August 15, 2024
A Home Depot store in Niles, Ill., Feb. 19, 2022.
Earnings
Home Depot, Sensing Uneasy Vibe from Homeowners, Contractors, Trims Outlook
The retailer's second-quarter sales rose slightly following its $18 billion acquisition of SRS Distribution.
August 13, 2024
Screenshot 2024 08 12 At 3 46 18 Pm
Earnings
DXP Sales Up 4% While Earnings Slide
The company’s finance chief highlighted its “reduced energy industry exposure.”
August 12, 2024
I Stock 1240817264
Earnings
Parker-Hannifin Posts Nearly $20B in Annual Revenue
The company reported a better-than-expected fiscal fourth quarter.
August 9, 2024
I Stock 1339925210
Earnings
Wajax’s Industrial Sales Slip 5%
The company said it has observed “reduced activity” in its industrial parts business.
August 9, 2024
Pxl 20240416 211648832 665741468961f 6668673a5d09f
Earnings
Kennametal Posts $543M in Q4 Revenue, Topping Projections
The company posted full-year revenue of more than $2 billion.
August 8, 2024
Screenshot 2024 08 07 At 1 37 15 Pm
Earnings
DNOW Reports Higher Sales, Slower Earnings
Company officials praised the results amid a “challenging market.”
August 7, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 05 09 At 9 25 27 Am 663cdcec00b99
Earnings
MRC Global Sales Slide, Earnings Climb
The company cited project delays and declining oilfield activity.
August 7, 2024
Ir 665f70dbc12f1
Earnings
Ingersoll Rand Posts Record Quarterly Revenue
The company's revenue and earnings totals bested Wall Street projections.
August 2, 2024