Home Depot's Sales Continue to Soften

Inflation and a delayed start to spring weighed on its quarterly sales numbers.

Michelle Chapman
May 14, 2024
Home Depot store in Niles, Ill., Feb. 19, 2022.
Home Depot store in Niles, Ill., Feb. 19, 2022.
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File

Home Depot's sales continued to soften in the first quarter as the nation's largest home improvement retailer was not only constrained by high mortgage rates and higher inflation for its customers, but it also had to deal with a delayed start to spring.

Sales slipped 2.3% to $36.42 billion for the period ended April 28, just shy of the $36.65 billion that analysts polled by Zacks Investment Research expected. It was the third consecutive quarter of declining sales for the retailers, which saw sales skyrocket during the pandemic.

Customer transactions dipped 1% in the quarter, with shoppers also spending a bit less, averaging $90.68 per receipt compared with $91.92 a year earlier.

Sales at store open at least a year, a key gauge of a retailer's health, declined 2.8% globally, and 3.2% in the U.S.

Last week the average rate on a 30-year mortgage fell for the first time in a month, a slight relief for home shoppers already facing the challenges of rising housing prices and a shortage of homes for sale.

The modest pullback followed a five-week string of increases that pushed the average rate to its highest level since November 30. When mortgage rates rise, they can add hundreds of dollars a month in costs for borrowers, limiting how much homebuyers can afford.

Americans are pulling back on large home remodeling projects, like bathrooms and kitchens, and that is hitting Home Depot, said Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData.

"Many more households are reluctant to undertake activity due to financial constraints or the higher cost of using credit to pay for work," Saunders said in an email. "We are also detecting some hesitation among consumers who hope to move in the future so do not want to undertake big improvement projects in the homes they currently live in."

While people are still spending money on less expensive home decor projects, Saunders says Home Depot faces more competition in that area from garden centers, paint specialists and others and consumers are shopping around for the best bargains and deals.

The professional side of Home Depot's business is stronger, but Saunders says there's still some pockets of softness.

"Overall, Home Depot remains a formidable business. The current challenges are all caused by a period of churn in the consumer economy rather than by any missteps the company has made. Even so, we think the year ahead will be one of continued reset," he said.

Home Depot remains focused on the strength of the professional builder and contractor side of its business and catering to the needs of those customers.

In March Home Depot announced that it was buying SRS Distribution, a materials provider for professionals, in a deal valued at approximately $18.25 billion including debt. SRS provides materials for professionals like roofers, landscapers and pool contractors.

Ann-Marie Campbell, senior executive vice president, said during the company's conference call that later this year, Home Depot will provide a way for professionals to be able to have big, bulky items and other goods that need be returned picked up at their job sites.

"This is a massive win not only for pros but also for associates and our stores, and will drive better customer satisfaction and greater store productivity," she said.

For the first quarter, Home Depot Inc. earned $3.6 billion, or $3.63 per share, down from the $3.87 billion, or $3.82 per share, it earned in the same period last year.

But that was better than the $3.61 per share that Wall Street expected.

The Atlanta company maintained its fiscal full-year forecast for total sales growth of about 1%, which includes a 53rd week. It still anticipates same-store sales falling approximately 1% for the 52-week period.

Shares declined slightly in afternoon trading on Tuesday.

Latest in Earnings
Home Depot store in Niles, Ill., Feb. 19, 2022.
Home Depot's Sales Continue to Soften
May 14, 2024
DNOW Inc. headquarters, Houston, March 2022.
DNOW Raises Forecast Despite Drop in Q1 Sales, Earnings
May 10, 2024
Ms 150 5 654cf1334a65f 659c777a2a7bd 65ea00e22c6e2
DXP Sales Down Nearly 3% in Q1
May 9, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 05 09 At 9 25 27 Am
MRC Global Posts Lower Sales, Earnings
May 9, 2024
Related Stories
DNOW Inc. headquarters, Houston, March 2022.
Earnings
DNOW Raises Forecast Despite Drop in Q1 Sales, Earnings
Ms 150 5 654cf1334a65f 659c777a2a7bd 65ea00e22c6e2
Earnings
DXP Sales Down Nearly 3% in Q1
Screen Shot 2024 05 09 At 9 25 27 Am
Earnings
MRC Global Posts Lower Sales, Earnings
I Stock 1339925210
Earnings
Wajax’s Industrial Business a Bright Spot Amid Revenue Decline
More in Earnings
DNOW Inc. headquarters, Houston, March 2022.
Earnings
DNOW Raises Forecast Despite Drop in Q1 Sales, Earnings
The beginning of the year saw lower well completions and “historically low” natural gas prices.
May 10, 2024
Ms 150 5 654cf1334a65f 659c777a2a7bd 65ea00e22c6e2
Earnings
DXP Sales Down Nearly 3% in Q1
The company said it is “encouraged” by the results and optimistic about 2024 as a whole.
May 9, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 05 09 At 9 25 27 Am
Earnings
MRC Global Posts Lower Sales, Earnings
The company’s CEO, however, suggested the distributor has “turned the corner.”
May 9, 2024
I Stock 1339925210
Earnings
Wajax’s Industrial Business a Bright Spot Amid Revenue Decline
The company reported a 1% increase in industrial parts revenue.
May 6, 2024
I Stock 1396955856
Earnings
Graybar Reports Record First Quarter
The company said net sales were up, but net income slipped by nearly 16%.
May 6, 2024
Dsg
Earnings
Despite 'Soft' Organic Sales, DSG Sales Up 19.5% YoY
The company's Lawson MRO vertical closed one acquisition and recently announced another.
May 3, 2024
Screenshot 2022 11 02 10 49 03 Am 6362917da9da9 63f5405886cc9 64529ba092f85
Earnings
Global Industrial's Sales Surge, but Earnings, Margins Slip
Most of the sales jump stemmed from its acquisition of Indoff, but organic revenue was also up.
April 30, 2024
3M headquarters in St. Paul, Minn., May 2023.
Earnings
3M Posts Strong First Quarter
The company saw $8 billion in revenue in the first three months of the year.
April 30, 2024
I Stock 1255400522
Earnings
Applied Industrial Reports Higher Sales, Announces Acquisition
Company officials said the addition of Kopar would bolster its automation platform.
April 25, 2024
I Stock 493837402
Earnings
Grainger Sales Rise, but Earnings, Margins Slip Amid ‘Slow,’ ‘Steady’ Demand
The MRO giant reaffirmed its earlier forecast for the full year.
April 25, 2024
I Stock 1380805149
Earnings
Snap-On Posts Mixed Quarter
The company's Q1 profit exceeded Wall Street forecasts, but its revenue fell short.
April 19, 2024
Motion Corporate 63ff7c97b9802
Earnings
Motion Sales Fall 2% in Q1, but Profits Up
The MRO giant maintained its sales growth projections for the full year.
April 18, 2024
Fastenal branch, Hickory, N.C., Jan. 2019.
Earnings
Fastenal Sales Rise but Fall Short of Forecasts
The company’s fastener sales hindered its overall numbers.
April 11, 2024
MSC Industrial Supply office building, Houston, April 2021.
Earnings
MSC Posts Disappointing Quarter, Announces Manufacturing Tech Acquisition
The distributor said it now expects full-year results to be "at the lower end" of its forecast.
March 28, 2024
Core & Main branch, Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Earnings
Core & Main Annual Sales Up Slightly
The company's fourth-quarter revenue was up by nearly 5%.
March 19, 2024