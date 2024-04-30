3M Posts Strong First Quarter

3M headquarters in St. Paul, Minn., May 2023.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — 3M Co. on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $928 million.

The Minnesota-based company said it had profit of $1.67 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.39 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.08 per share.

The maker of Post-it notes, industrial coatings and ceramics posted revenue of $8 billion in the period.

3M expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.80 to $7.30 per share.

Shares of 3M rose $3.28 to $95.44 in Tuesday trading following the strong first-quarter results.