MRC Sales Up 19%, Net Income More than Doubles

The distributor said its first quarter exceeded the company’s expectations.

Andy Szal
May 9, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 09 At 9 10 25 Am
MRC

MRC Global reported stronger sales and sharply higher net income in first-quarter earnings released Monday.

The Houston-based pipe, valves and fittings distributor — no. 10 on ID’s latest Big 50 — said its $885 million in sales between January and March represented a 19% increase compared to the same period last year.

Net income, meanwhile, more than doubled from $16 million in the first quarter of 2022 to $34 million in the latest three-month window. Gross profit climbed from $136 million to $179 million over that span, and adjusted EBITDA rose from $48 million to $69 million.

Diluted earnings per common share increased from $0.12 to $0.33 year-over-year.

MRC officials highlighted a higher-than-expected 2% increase in sales compared to its fourth-quarter report issued in February, which the company attributed to its downstream, industrial and energy transition segment — in particular, strong MRO and project activity in refining, chemicals and liquefied natural gas.

The DIET business saw a 23% increase in sales in the latest quarter, trailed closely by a 22% increase in the production and transmission infrastructure business. MRC’s gas and utilities segment rose by 13%.

MRC Global President and CEO Rob Saltiel said the company expects double-digit revenue growth for the full fiscal year, along with EBITDA margins of more than 8% and at least $120 million in operating cash flow.

“We are very optimistic about the remainder of 2023 bolstered by the strong start to the year and our growing backlog,” Saltiel said in a statement.

Latest in Earnings
Wesco
Wesco Posts Record Q1 Sales
May 4, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 10 25 At 12 17 05 Pm 63581a1f32db3
Illinois Tool Works Posts $4B in Q1 Revenue
May 3, 2023
Screenshot 2022 11 02 10 49 03 Am 6362917da9da9 63f5405886cc9
Global Industrial Reports Sliding Sales in Q1
May 3, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 12 15 At 1 32 18 Pm 639b765c08741
Kennametal Q1 Sales Up 5%
May 2, 2023
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2023 03 09 At 1 24 43 Pm 640a328cedf99 641a01b8796d7
Earnings
Distribution Solutions Group Posts Higher Q1 Revenue, Earnings
Wesco
Earnings
Wesco Posts Record Q1 Sales
Screen Shot 2022 10 25 At 12 17 05 Pm 63581a1f32db3
Earnings
Illinois Tool Works Posts $4B in Q1 Revenue
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Earnings
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
May 8, 2023
Wesco
Earnings
Wesco Posts Record Q1 Sales
Wesco also set new first quarter company records for backlog, margin and profitability.
May 4, 2023
Dnow
Big 50
DNOW Q1 ‘Better-Than-Expected’
The company is “in a great place,” says CEO David Cherechinsky.
May 4, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 10 25 At 12 17 05 Pm 63581a1f32db3
Earnings
Illinois Tool Works Posts $4B in Q1 Revenue
The equipment manufacturer reported a quarterly profit of $714 million.
May 3, 2023
Screenshot 2022 11 02 10 49 03 Am 6362917da9da9 63f5405886cc9
Earnings
Global Industrial Reports Sliding Sales in Q1
The company blamed "cautious" purchasing behavior from its smaller customers.
May 3, 2023
Wajax
Earnings
Wajax Posts 18% Increase in Industrial Operations in Q1
The company expects to see continued strong demand in its industrial division this year.
May 2, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 12 15 At 1 32 18 Pm 639b765c08741
Earnings
Kennametal Q1 Sales Up 5%
The company raised its outlook for the year despite a drop in earnings.
May 2, 2023
201606033295 4
Earnings
SKF Touts 'Strong Organic Sales'
The company cited "continued robust demand" across all regions.
April 28, 2023
The price of Amazon stock is shown on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite, New York, Dec. 20, 2017.
Earnings
Amazon Posts Stronger-than-Expected Profits
But its stocks took a dip amid concerns about a slowdown in its profitable AWS cloud computing unit.
April 28, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 28 At 9 36 37 Am
Earnings
Applied Industrial Raises Outlook After Sales Jump
Net income rose more than 40% year-over-year.
April 28, 2023
Grainger Distribution Center, Bordentown Township, N.J.
Earnings
Grainger’s Q1 Sales Up 12%, Eclipsing $4B
The company raised its earnings forecast for the year.
April 27, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 24 At 1 32 03 Pm
Earnings
Snap-on Sales Up 8% in Q1
The tool manufacturer saw a 15% increase in diluted earnings per share.
April 24, 2023
Photo Pro
Earnings
Rexel Sales Up 12.6% in Q1
The company's U.S. sales climbed by 8.6%.
April 21, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 20 At 9 37 54 Am
Earnings
Motion Sales Up 12%, Profits Up 39% in Q1
The company maintained its sales outlook for the full fiscal year.
April 20, 2023
Ms 150 5
Earnings
DXP Sales Up Nearly One-Third in 2022; Net Income Triples
The company wrapped up the year with a nearly 40% increase in Q4 sales.
April 18, 2023