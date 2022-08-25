Würth Touts Record Revenue

Andy Szal
Aug 25, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 25 At 2 07 54 Pm

Fastener and MRO distributor Würth Industry North America said Thursday that it set a new record for revenue growth through July.

The Indianapolis-based subsidiary of German distribution giant Würth Group said its revenue through last month was up 16.5% compared to the previous year, and that it is on pace to set a record for sales volume.

The company attributed the growth, in part, to the 2021 completion of a multi-year strategy to divide into four divisions. Würth officials said the move streamlined and optimized its operations, products and procurement. Its MRO, safety and metalworking division, in particular, grew by 22.7%, while the industrial division grew by 14.5%.

"Even against the economic and market challenges we faced in the first half of 2022, we continue to see double-digit sales growth through our divisional structure," Würth North America CEO Dan Hill said in a statement.

The company said that it added 128 employees in the first seven months of the year, increasing its North American workforce by more than 5%. It is set to open what will be its largest facility in Virginia in coming weeks.

Latest in Earnings
Screen Shot 2022 08 25 At 2 07 54 Pm
Würth Touts Record Revenue
August 25, 2022
I Stock 1157014164
Lowe's Posts Mixed Q2 Results
August 19, 2022
Federal Hall statue of George Washington near the New York Stock Exchange, June 7, 2021.
Companies Face 1st Tax on Stock Buybacks
August 17, 2022
Home Depot store, North Miami, Fla., May 14, 2021.
Home Depot Posts Record Profit, Revenue
August 16, 2022
Related Stories
I Stock 1157014164
Earnings
Lowe's Posts Mixed Q2 Results
Federal Hall statue of George Washington near the New York Stock Exchange, June 7, 2021.
Earnings
Companies Face 1st Tax on Stock Buybacks
Home Depot store, North Miami, Fla., May 14, 2021.
Earnings
Home Depot Posts Record Profit, Revenue
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Earnings
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
August 4, 2022
Federal Hall statue of George Washington near the New York Stock Exchange, June 7, 2021.
Earnings
Companies Face 1st Tax on Stock Buybacks
A looming deadline could mean a flurry of buybacks in the months ahead.
August 17, 2022
Home Depot store, North Miami, Fla., May 14, 2021.
Earnings
Home Depot Posts Record Profit, Revenue
Demand remained strong despite soaring prices and mortgage rates.
August 16, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 11 At 9 42 03 Am
Earnings
Applied Industrial Technologies Reports $1B in Q4 Sales
Sales increased nearly 18% over the full fiscal year.
August 11, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 10 At 4 20 51 Pm
Earnings
DSG Reports Loss in Initial Quarter
The newly formed company disclosed a loss of $0.23 per diluted share.
August 11, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 10 At 9 04 10 Am
Earnings
MRC Global Sales Up 24%
The pipe, valve and fittings distributor saw its operating income triple in the latest quarter.
August 9, 2022
Sign advertising for help at The Goldenrod restaurant and candy shop, York Beach, Maine, June 1, 2022.
Economy
Hourly Workers Still Have Leverage as Hiring Booms
For many on the low end of the pay scale, though, inflation has already erased any gains.
August 9, 2022
Screenshot 2022 08 08 2 57 25 Pm
Earnings
DXP Sales Up 29%
Earnings per diluted share were up more than 80%.
August 8, 2022
Screenshot 2022 08 08 2 52 57 Pm
Earnings
Wajax Revenue Climbs 15%
The company also saw increased earnings and profit margins.
August 8, 2022
Screenshot 2022 08 04 2 57 30 Pm
Earnings
Wesco Reports Record Q2 Sales, Profit
Operating profit was up nearly 70% year-over-year.
August 4, 2022
Screenshot 2022 08 04 1 28 27 Pm
Earnings
Fastenal July Sales Up 12.5%
The company’s fastener sales increased by nearly 20%.
August 4, 2022
Screenshot 2022 08 03 1 26 04 Pm
Earnings
Global Industrial Posts Record Sales
But its gross margin slipped compared to last year.
August 3, 2022
Screenshot 2022 08 03 12 56 18 Pm
Earnings
Illinois Tool Works Reports Nearly 10% Revenue Growth
The company is maintaining its full-year outlook.
August 3, 2022
A Caterpillar machine works on the demolition of a building in downtown Pittsburgh, April 28, 2022.
Earnings
Caterpillar Posts Strong Profit as it Raises Prices
Operating profit margin, however, was down slightly.
August 2, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 01 At 1 52 57 Pm
Earnings
Timken Reports Record Sales, Earnings
The company raised its full-year outlook.
August 1, 2022