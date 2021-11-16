Surging Home Depot Sales Continue Amid Hot Housing Market

While the number of customer transactions slipped 5.5%, the average receipt rose 12.9%.

Nov 16th, 2021
Michelle Chapman
A Home Depot logo sign on its facade on May 14, 2021, in North Miami, Fla.
A Home Depot logo sign on its facade on May 14, 2021, in North Miami, Fla.
AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

Home Depot's sales continued to climb through third quarter with the U.S. housing market red hot.

Revenue rose 9.8% to $36.82 billion, exceeding the $34.97 billion Wall Street had expected, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research. Sales at stores open at least a year, a key gauge of a retailer's health, jumped 6.1%, also better than expected. Those sales rose 5.5% in U.S. stores.

While the number of customer transactions slipped 5.5%, the average receipt rose 12.9% to $82.38.

Some of those bigger shopping trips involved people prepping their homes for the winter season, but also higher prices due to snarled supply chains and shortages as the U.S. economy emerges from the pandemic, said Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData.

“Part of the uplift can also be attributed to inflation which has pushed prices up across many categories, providing a healthy boost to sales," Saunders said.

Shares jumped almost 4% at the opening bell Tuesday.

Home Depot Inc. earned $4.13 billion, or $3.92 per share, easily topping projections of $3.41, as well as last year's quarterly profit of $3.4 billion.

Hardware stores have been a hub of activity during the pandemic as people working from home took on new projects. Many also moved into new homes with more space for a home office.

Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes bounced back in September to their strongest pace since January as mortgage rates tick higher, motivating buyers to get off the sidelines.

The National Association of Realtors said last month that existing homes sales rose 7% compared with August to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 6.29 million units.

In addition, sales of new homes jumped 14% in September to the fastest pace in six months as strong demand helped offset rising prices.

The Commerce Department reported last month that sales of new single-family homes rose to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 800,000 units last month which was well above what economists had bee expecting.

More in Earnings
Digital Transformation: A Playbook for Distributors
Sponsored
Digital Transformation: A Playbook for Distributors
Companies that have successfully achieved Digital Transformation – and realized the compelling benefits – have taken practical steps that your business can also take. In this playbook, we’ll help clearly define and break down Digital Transformation.
Nov 2nd, 2021
Kennametal Ww 5e398dff9d729
Strong Organic Growth Continues at Kennametal
Sales and profits had another solid showing for the tooling supplier in the July-September period, and it's forecasted to continue in the current quarter.
Nov 2nd, 2021
I Stock 1064235628 (1)
Wage Increases, Incentives Cost Amazon Nearly $1B in Q3
The e-commerce behemoth issued a subdued holiday quarter forecast after sales slowed in the July-September period.
Oct 29th, 2021
Grainger Show A
Grainger Sales Jump Nearly 12% in Q3 on Core Products Demand
Gross margin expanded in both High-Touch Solutions and Endless Assortment, as core-product growth outpaced slowing pandemic-related sales.
Oct 29th, 2021
Columbus Mc Kinnon Hoist 5f9ae5ab29c76 6102dea3ba396
Dorner Addition Continues to Power Major Growth at Columbus McKinnon
Excluding Dorner, the company still had robust organic sales growth.
Oct 28th, 2021
Lawson Products Sdf
Lawson Products Continues Strong Sales, Profit Growth in Q3
The MRO parts distributor's sales nearly matched the company record set in Q2.
Oct 28th, 2021
Applied Industrial Technologiesz
Applied Says 25 of its 30 Top Verticals Saw Organic Growth in Latest Quarter
The company's July-September sales were a company record, including major organic growth.
Oct 28th, 2021
Stanley Black & Decker Sfd
Stanley B&D Details Pricing, Productivity Actions as Q3 Organic Sales Gain 10%
To meet demand, the company said it's opening two new power tool plants and one new hand tool plant — all in North America.
Oct 28th, 2021
Boeing
Boeing Posts $109M Loss Amid Jet Production Issues
The problems have blocked deliveries of the 787.
Oct 27th, 2021
Msc Werwr 606c84434d920 612d1288f03e1
Manufacturing Customers Lead Strong, Consistent Monthly Sales Growth at MSC industrial
The metalworking and MRO products distributor reported strong figures in its Q4 and full-year financial report, led by major growth from manufacturing customers.
Oct 20th, 2021
Fastenal Erfw
Fastenal Posts Strong Q3 While Closing Another 63 Branches
The company's sales and profits both improved about 10 percent despite considerably higher employee-related expenses.
Oct 12th, 2021
Ep21tn
5 Minutes With ID: Insights from our Most Challenging Big 50 Yet
ID Editor Mike Hockett goes solo to discuss the nuances involved with creating our 2021 Big 50 List, and why this year was especially challenging.
Oct 5th, 2021