WESCO Cites Major Growth in Construction, OEM and Industrial Businesses

The company achieved company record sales and profits in Q3, including organic sales growth of nearly 14% year-over-year.

Nov 4th, 2021
Mike Hockett
Wesco Wrewrer

Pittsburgh-based electrical and industrial supplies distributor WESCO International reported its 2021 third quarter financial results on Nov. 4, showing record sales and profits for the company that doubled in size with its landmark $4.5 billion acquisition of Anixter International during 2020.

WESCO reported total Q3 sales of $4.73 billion, up 14.1 percent year-over-year and up 2.9 percent from Q2. Third quarter organic sales grew 13.6 percent year-over-year, and grew 3.4 percent from Q2, as the company said all business segments increased sales year-over-year.

WESCO was No. 7 on Industrial Distribution's 2021 Big 50 List, specifically for its sales of industrial products.

The company said backlog at the end of Q3 increased by over 60 percent compared to a year earlier and the end of 2020, while WESCO's book-to-bill ratio ended Q3 above 1.0. Sequentially, backlog grew about 15 percent.

WESCO's Q3 gross profit margin was 21.3 percent, up from 19.0 percent a year earlier. Operating profit of $229.5 million jumped 28.8 percent year-over-year on margin of 4.9 percent, up from 4.3 percent a year earlier.

The company's Q3 net profit of $105 million topped the $66 million of a year earlier and trailed Q2's $119 million.

"Early in the second year of our transformational combination of WESCO and Anixter, the substantial value creation of the new WESCO is building,” said John Engel, WESCO chairman, president and CEO. “Our sales growth accelerated versus 2019 pre-pandemic levels, and our margin performance and backlog achieved new records for the company. We are outperforming the market across our three business units by utilizing our increased scale, expanded portfolio and industry-leading positions."

By WESCO business segment in Q3:

  • Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES) sales of $1.98 billion jumped 19.8 percent year-over-year and topped Q2's $1.92 billion. Q3 organic sales grew 19.0 percent, reflecting double-digit sales growth in WESCO's construction, OEM and industrial businesses due to business expansion, price inflation and the benefits of cross-selling. Operating profit of $155 million increased by $50 million and narrowly topped Q2's $154 million.
  • Communications & Security Solutions (CCS) sales of $1.49 billion increased 7.2 percent year-over-year and topped Q2's $1.46 billion. Q3 organic sales grew 6.2 percent, reflecting growth in WESCO's network infrastructure and security solutions business. Operating profit was $108 million, up from $90 million a year earlier and trailing Q2's $113 million.
  • Utility & Broadband Solutions (UBS) sales of $1.26 billion increased 14.4 percent year-over-year and topped Q2's $1.21 billion. Q3 organic sales grew 14.8 percent, reflecting broad-based growth in WESCO's utility business, as well as continued strong demand in its broadband and integrated supply business. Operating profit was $108 million, up from $74 million a year earlier and topping Q2's $95 million.

Like it did in its Q2 earnings report, WESCO raised its full-year sales growth expectations. The company now forecasts total 2021 sales growth of 11 to 13 percent, up from 10 to 13 percent issued after Q2 and significantly above the 4.5 to 7.5 percent growth forecasted after Q1.

More in Earnings
E-Commerce for Manufacturing 101
Sponsored
E-Commerce for Manufacturing 101
Join Industrial Media's David Mantey and E-Commerce Evangelist for Manufacturers, Author, Curt Anderson as we explore the impact and opportunity e-commerce brings to US manufacturing. When? Wednesday, November 10th, 11:00 AM CST
Oct 28th, 2021
Grainger Show A
Grainger Sales Jump Nearly 12% in Q3 on Core Products Demand
Gross margin expanded in both High-Touch Solutions and Endless Assortment, as core-product growth outpaced slowing pandemic-related sales.
Oct 29th, 2021
Columbus Mc Kinnon Hoist 5f9ae5ab29c76 6102dea3ba396
Dorner Addition Continues to Power Major Growth at Columbus McKinnon
Excluding Dorner, the company still had robust organic sales growth.
Oct 28th, 2021
Lawson Products Sdf
Lawson Products Continues Strong Sales, Profit Growth in Q3
The MRO parts distributor's sales nearly matched the company record set in Q2.
Oct 28th, 2021
Applied Industrial Technologiesz
Applied Says 25 of its 30 Top Verticals Saw Organic Growth in Latest Quarter
The company's July-September sales were a company record, including major organic growth.
Oct 28th, 2021
Stanley Black & Decker Sfd
Stanley B&D Details Pricing, Productivity Actions as Q3 Organic Sales Gain 10%
To meet demand, the company said it's opening two new power tool plants and one new hand tool plant — all in North America.
Oct 28th, 2021
Boeing
Boeing Posts $109M Loss Amid Jet Production Issues
The problems have blocked deliveries of the 787.
Oct 27th, 2021
Msc Werwr 606c84434d920 612d1288f03e1
Manufacturing Customers Lead Strong, Consistent Monthly Sales Growth at MSC industrial
The metalworking and MRO products distributor reported strong figures in its Q4 and full-year financial report, led by major growth from manufacturing customers.
Oct 20th, 2021
Fastenal Erfw
Fastenal Posts Strong Q3 While Closing Another 63 Branches
The company's sales and profits both improved about 10 percent despite considerably higher employee-related expenses.
Oct 12th, 2021
Ep21tn
5 Minutes With ID: Insights from our Most Challenging Big 50 Yet
ID Editor Mike Hockett goes solo to discuss the nuances involved with creating our 2021 Big 50 List, and why this year was especially challenging.
Oct 5th, 2021
Big 50 2
Industrial Distribution's 2021 Big 50 List
You've seen our 2021 Big 50 countdown videos (and if not, you really should). Here, see the list in a concise, easy-reference format.
Oct 4th, 2021
30 11 Thumb
Industrial Distribution's 2021 Big 50 Countdown: 30-11
Presented by editors Anna Wells and Mike Hockett, watch the second part of ID's 2021 Big 50 List video countdown, covering companies from No. 30-11.
Sep 29th, 2021