With Anixter In Tow, WESCO Reports Q2 Results

Though the acquisition closed at the very tail end of the quarter, it had a considerable impact on total sales.

Aug 13th, 2020
Mike Hockett
Wesco Internationala

With its landmark $4.5 billion acquisition of Anixter complete as of June 22, electrical and industrial products distributor WESCO International reported its 2020 second quarter financial results on Thursday.

The figures showed a considerable year-over-year (YoY) organic sales decline that was in line with many other publicly-traded distributors amid impacts from COVID-19. And while Anixter's nine days of legacy results only factored in for the tail end of the quarter that ended June 30, it had a considerable impact on total sales.

Wesco WrewrPittsburgh, PA-based WESCO reported total Q2 sales of $2.09 billion, down 2.9 percent YoY. Excluding Anixter, the company's organic sales fell 12.3 percent, as the acquisition had a 10.3 percent benefit on overall sales.

WESCO will begin a new financial reporting segment for Anixter beginning with the company's Q3 report.

WESCO's Q2 operating profit was $15 million, compared to $98 million a year earlier. Adjusted for merger-related costs of $73 million, Q2 adjusted operating profit was $73 million, and adjusted for Anixter's nine-day legacy results, operating profit was $70 million.

Largely due to merger-related costs, WESCO had a Q2 net loss of $34 million, compared to a $63 million profit a year earlier.

"The second quarter will prove to be a watershed period in our history, as we successfully closed on our industry-shaping merger of WESCO and Anixter," WESCO chief executive John Engel said. "In combining two industry-leading Fortune 500 companies with successful track records, we are creating the premier electrical, communications and utility distribution and supply chain solutions company in the world."

AnixterWhile Q2 organic sales were down 12.3 percent, WESCO said that sales improved sequentially throughout the quarter — going from down 13 percent YoY April to up 9 percent in May and up 5 percent in June. And that has continued into July and August, as WESCO said that while pro forma Q3 sales were down 8 percent YoY, they're up 11 percent from Q2.

By WESCO end market in Q2:

  • Industrial core sales of $765 million (35.4 percent of total, compared to 37.6 percent in Q1) were down 20.6 percent YoY, with organic sales down 19.6 percent. Sequential organic sales were down 12.7 percent from Q1.
  • Construction core sales of $707 million were down 18.7 percent YoY, with organic sales down 17.6 percent. Sequential organic sales were down 8.3 percent from Q1. 
  • Utility core sales of $348 million were up 6.7 percent YoY, with organic sales up 7.0 percent. Sequential organic sales were up 9.1 percent from Q1.
  • Construction-Institutional-Government core sales of $338 million were down 6.4 percent, with organic sales down 5.2 percent.  Sequential organic sales were up 10.7 percent from Q1.

Core sales don't account for Anixter's $222 million of nine-day legacy revenue at the end of Q2.

Geographically, WESCO's Q2 US core sales of $1.62 billion (75.5 percent of total) were down 11.5 percent YoY, with organic sales down by that same amount. Canada core sales of $417 million were down 20.4 percent YoY, with organic sales down 17.4 percent, while International core sales of $119 million were down 13.2 percent, with organic sales down 7.3 percent.

With the addition of Anixter, WESCO closed Q2 with liquidity of $819 million, including $585 in revolver availability.

"We have been executing a detailed, rigorous and process-oriented integration planning effort over the last several months. Now, all of our integration efforts and organizational focus shift from planning to execution and synergy realization," Engel continued. "We are off to an excellent start in our first six weeks since closing, and have already completed actions to deliver over 50 percent of our year one cost synergy target of $68 million. We have also begun to realize our first sales synergies through leveraging our expanded global footprint and cross-selling our broader product and services portfolio."

More in Earnings
Fastenal Branch Adsf
Safety Still Powering Fastenal's Sales Growth, But Slowing
The distributor's July numbers illustrate that selling conditions are consistently moving back toward normalcy.
Aug 6th, 2020
Dxpaircompressor
DXP Q2 Sales Fall 25% Year-Over-Year
The pumping solutions and MROP distributor saw sales decline 16.5 percent from Q1.
Aug 6th, 2020
Dno Wa
NOW Inc. Headcount Down 40% This Year Amid Transformation
The company will be much smaller in scale going forward than it was at the end of 2019.
Aug 6th, 2020
Kennametal Ww 5e398dff9d729
Kennametal Closing TN Plant, Combines Business Segments
It's the sixth factory closure for Kennametal since July 2019, which began major cost cuts even before the pandemic arrived.
Aug 3rd, 2020
Snap On Wer
Snap-on Q2 Sales Fall 24%
That compares with a 7.5 percent YoY decline in Q1, with far larger declines in segment profits.
Jul 31st, 2020
I Stock 865718350
Caterpillar Slashes Inventory as Q2 Sales Fall 31%
Dealers cut machine and engine inventories by about $1.4 billion during Q2, compared to a $500 million increase a year earlier.
Jul 31st, 2020
Columbus Mc Kinnon 222
Columbus McKinnon Sales Sink 35%
The motion control products supplier said volume was down 35 percent year-over-year and days sales outstanding ended June at 63.
Jul 30th, 2020
Lawson Products Sdf
Lawson Products Q2 Sales Fell 25%, But Are Improving
Sales picked up considerably in May, followed by continued recovery in June.
Jul 30th, 2020
Stanley Black &amp; Decker Sfd
Stanley Black & Decker's Q2 Shows Major Volume Drop
Business shutdowns hammered the tools and tool storage supplier last quarter, with industrial volume down a whopping 29 percent year-over-year.
Jul 30th, 2020
Motions
Motion Industries Q2 Organic Sales Down 17%
While profits at Motion Industries declined in Q2, profit margin remained flat due to cost savings.
Jul 30th, 2020
Ups Istock 458104397
UPS Reports Record Surge in Shipping
Shipments from businesses to U.S. consumers soared 65%.
Jul 30th, 2020
Global Industrial Ads
Systemax Q2 Sales Dip YoY, Accelerate From Q1
Doing business primarily through its Global Industrial brand, the company's Q2 sales declines were far less severe than other industrial distributors and suppliers.
Jul 29th, 2020