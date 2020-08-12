Applied Industrial Technologies Shares Reasons for MRO Optimism as Q4 Sales Fall 18% YoY

The company expects current quarter organic sales to remain considerably subdued, but sees MRO demand picking up after.

Aug 12th, 2020
Mike Hockett
Ea Jw Bj Xqai Bz Da

Applied Industrial Technologies shared its 2020 fourth quarter and full-year financial results on Wednesday, and like the majority of publicly-traded industrial distributors and suppliers, they showed considerable year-over-year sales declines amid impacts from COVID-19.

Nevertheless, Cleveland, OH-based Applied shared an optimistic outlook for the MRO market and potential demand for industrial products as the greater manufacturing economy continues to ramp back up toward pre-pandemic levels.

The distributor and technical solutions provider of industrial motion, fluid power, fluid control and automation technologies reported total Q4 sales of $725 million, down 17.9 percent year-over-year (YoY) and down 12.8 percent from Q3.

Q4 organic sales fell 18.4 percent YoY, including a 21.1 percent organic decline in the company's Service Center segment (69 percent of total sales) and an 11.8 percent decline in its Fluid Power & Flow Control segment (31 percent of total sales).

Applied had a total Q4 net profit of $30 million, compared to $40 million a year earlier and an $83 million loss in Q3. Q4 operating profit was $47 million, compared to $72 million a year earlier and a $78 million loss in Q3, while Q4 gross margin of 28.7 percent was down from 29.2 percent a year earlier.

"As expected, demand was challenging throughout the quarter as customers in many of our core manufacturing end markets idled or reduced production capacity and facility utilization in response to the pandemic," commented Neil Schrimsher, Applied president and CEO. "Underlying trends remain subdued but are firming slightly into our fiscal 2021 first quarter with organic sales down mid-teens year-over-year through early August. While we believe the worst is behind us, visibility is limited and we expect a slow pace near term as customers gradually bring facilities back online and conservatively manage operations against a still fluid pandemic and macro outlook."

In its Q4 earnings presentation, Applied shared a list of reasons why its MRO and other industrial products should be increasingly critical to the industrial supply chain following the pandemic. Those reasons include:

  • A higher demand following a period of plant shutdowns, idled equipment and deferred maintenance.
  • A higher focus on addressing skilled labor constraints as the economy reopens.
  • A greater focus on plant floor optimization/automoation and equipment maintenance amid supply chain de-risking intiatives.
  • Implementation of more stringent facility and equipment standards.
  • A move toward manufacturing restoring that could lead to a greater customer push to diversity production concentration and shift risk management.
  • Evolving production strategies and investments in automation and IIoT.
  • Acceleration of industry consolidation that will result in increased market share toward leading distribution platforms such as Applied's.

For the full year, Applied had fiscal 2020 sales of $3.25 billion, down 6.5 percent from 2019, with organic sales down 9.4 percent. The company's 2020 net profit of $24 million was a fraction of the $144 million it had in 2019.

Looking forward, Applied is expecting its Q1 2021 organic sales to be down 17 to 18 percent YoY. The company said it has extended its previously-announced cost savings measures into early fiscal 2021, with the majority of those actions set as temporary and to be reevaluated as the year progresses.


Related
Untitledasdfas
Applied Shares 2020-2021 Catalog
Jul 8th, 2020
More in Earnings
Dno Wa
NOW Inc. Headcount Down 40% This Year Amid Transformation
The company will be much smaller in scale going forward than it was at the end of 2019.
Aug 6th, 2020
Kennametal Ww 5e398dff9d729
Kennametal Closing TN Plant, Combines Business Segments
It's the sixth factory closure for Kennametal since July 2019, which began major cost cuts even before the pandemic arrived.
Aug 3rd, 2020
Snap On Wer
Snap-on Q2 Sales Fall 24%
That compares with a 7.5 percent YoY decline in Q1, with far larger declines in segment profits.
Jul 31st, 2020
I Stock 865718350
Caterpillar Slashes Inventory as Q2 Sales Fall 31%
Dealers cut machine and engine inventories by about $1.4 billion during Q2, compared to a $500 million increase a year earlier.
Jul 31st, 2020
Columbus Mc Kinnon 222
Columbus McKinnon Sales Sink 35%
The motion control products supplier said volume was down 35 percent year-over-year and days sales outstanding ended June at 63.
Jul 30th, 2020
Lawson Products Sdf
Lawson Products Q2 Sales Fell 25%, But Are Improving
Sales picked up considerably in May, followed by continued recovery in June.
Jul 30th, 2020
Stanley Black &amp; Decker Sfd
Stanley Black & Decker's Q2 Shows Major Volume Drop
Business shutdowns hammered the tools and tool storage supplier last quarter, with industrial volume down a whopping 29 percent year-over-year.
Jul 30th, 2020
Motions
Motion Industries Q2 Organic Sales Down 17%
While profits at Motion Industries declined in Q2, profit margin remained flat due to cost savings.
Jul 30th, 2020
Ups Istock 458104397
UPS Reports Record Surge in Shipping
Shipments from businesses to U.S. consumers soared 65%.
Jul 30th, 2020
Global Industrial Ads
Systemax Q2 Sales Dip YoY, Accelerate From Q1
Doing business primarily through its Global Industrial brand, the company's Q2 sales declines were far less severe than other industrial distributors and suppliers.
Jul 29th, 2020
Mrc 2
MRC Global Q2 Sales Fall 39% Year-Over-Year
As part of its cost savings efforts in Q2, MRC closed 11 facilities during the quarter and reduced headcount by 300.
Jul 29th, 2020
The Renaissance Center, headquarters for General Motors, along the Detroit skyline.
Plant Closings Send GM to 2Q Loss, but Signs of Improvement
The company lost $806 million in the three months between April and June.
Jul 29th, 2020