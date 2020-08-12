MSC's Non-Safety, Jansan Sales See More Sluggish Demand in July

The distributor said customers with exposure to end markets of aerospace, automotive and heavy equipment were "extremely soft" as buyers.

Aug 12th, 2020
Mike Hockett
Msc Agasd

Metalworking and MRO products distributor MSC Industrial Supply reported its July sales figures on Tuesday, showing that increased demand for the company's safety and janitorial products weren't nearly enough to offset considerable weakness in its core product lines.

MSC's July sales totaled $233 million, down 12.6 percent year-over-year (YoY) overall and on a daily basis. The company's combined June and July sales of $507.5 million were down 14.0 percent.

The Melville, NY-based company — No. 8 on Industrial Distribution's 2019 Big 50 List — said that July sales of non-safety and non-janitorial products continued to see significant YoY declines due to COVID-19 impacts and major declines in manufacturing activity, while sales of safety and janitorial lines remained positive for July in the double-digit growth range.

"In particular, industrial customers with exposure to end markets such as aerospace, automotive and heavy equipment were extremely soft," MSC said Tuesday, adding that the company's gross margins are performing as expected, inclusive of the seasonal contraction typical of the company's fiscal fourth quarter.

MSC shared its 2020 third quarter results back on July 8, showing that Q3 sales — covering March through May — of $835 million were down 3.6 YoY.

More in Earnings
Dxpaircompressor
DXP Q2 Sales Fall 25% Year-Over-Year
The pumping solutions and MROP distributor saw sales decline 16.5 percent from Q1.
Aug 6th, 2020
Dno Wa
NOW Inc. Headcount Down 40% This Year Amid Transformation
The company will be much smaller in scale going forward than it was at the end of 2019.
Aug 6th, 2020
Kennametal Ww 5e398dff9d729
Kennametal Closing TN Plant, Combines Business Segments
It's the sixth factory closure for Kennametal since July 2019, which began major cost cuts even before the pandemic arrived.
Aug 3rd, 2020
Snap On Wer
Snap-on Q2 Sales Fall 24%
That compares with a 7.5 percent YoY decline in Q1, with far larger declines in segment profits.
Jul 31st, 2020
I Stock 865718350
Caterpillar Slashes Inventory as Q2 Sales Fall 31%
Dealers cut machine and engine inventories by about $1.4 billion during Q2, compared to a $500 million increase a year earlier.
Jul 31st, 2020
Columbus Mc Kinnon 222
Columbus McKinnon Sales Sink 35%
The motion control products supplier said volume was down 35 percent year-over-year and days sales outstanding ended June at 63.
Jul 30th, 2020
Lawson Products Sdf
Lawson Products Q2 Sales Fell 25%, But Are Improving
Sales picked up considerably in May, followed by continued recovery in June.
Jul 30th, 2020
Stanley Black &amp; Decker Sfd
Stanley Black & Decker's Q2 Shows Major Volume Drop
Business shutdowns hammered the tools and tool storage supplier last quarter, with industrial volume down a whopping 29 percent year-over-year.
Jul 30th, 2020
Motions
Motion Industries Q2 Organic Sales Down 17%
While profits at Motion Industries declined in Q2, profit margin remained flat due to cost savings.
Jul 30th, 2020
Ups Istock 458104397
UPS Reports Record Surge in Shipping
Shipments from businesses to U.S. consumers soared 65%.
Jul 30th, 2020
Global Industrial Ads
Systemax Q2 Sales Dip YoY, Accelerate From Q1
Doing business primarily through its Global Industrial brand, the company's Q2 sales declines were far less severe than other industrial distributors and suppliers.
Jul 29th, 2020
Mrc 2
MRC Global Q2 Sales Fall 39% Year-Over-Year
As part of its cost savings efforts in Q2, MRC closed 11 facilities during the quarter and reduced headcount by 300.
Jul 29th, 2020