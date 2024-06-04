Capital Electric Announces Year Two of its DEI Scholarship Program

Two $2,500 educational scholarships will be awarded this summer.

Sonepar
Jun 4, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 04 At 1 46 33 Pm
Sonepar

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – Capital Electric, a Sonepar company, will continue its promotion of diversity, equity and inclusion by awarding two students’ scholarships with the intent of empowerment through support.

One scholarship will be given to a student attending a college or university, and the other will be given to a student attending a trade school.

“We recognize the importance of supporting the next generation of leaders who will drive positive change in both our business and society. Our commitment extends beyond the workplace and into the communities we serve,” said Brendan O’Hare, president of Capital Electric.

“We champion diversity, equity, and inclusion because strong communities start with empowered individuals. Whether the high school senior is drawn to the skilled trades or the academic world, we want to support those goals,” said DEI committee member Stacey Belser. 

All applicants will be asked to write a short essay discussing the impact diversity, equity, and inclusion has had on their education and how it strengthens society today. Students must reside in D.C., Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.

Applications can be submitted at capitalelectricsupply.com/promotions/scholarship. The deadline to submit is July 10.

