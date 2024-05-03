AD Recognized with Awards Noting Excellent Workplace Culture

The organization has received four distinctions in 2024.

May 3, 2024
Ad Workplace Recognition Press Release Image
Affiliated Distributors

Wayne, Pa. – AD is pleased to announce it has received four recognitions in 2024 that celebrate its workplace culture.

In the U.S., AD has been named a Top Workplace in the Delaware Valley for the sixth consecutive year. Additionally, AD has received national recognition as a Top Workplace in the USA.

The regional and national Top Workplace rankings rely on an anonymous survey administered by Energage LLC, assessing 15 key factors for fostering engaged organizational cultures. National Top Workplace awards are open to all companies with over 150 U.S. employees that encompass a people-centric ethos, prioritize staff wellbeing, and attract top talent and new business opportunities.

AD Canada has been recognized as a Great Place to Work® for the second year in a row. In addition, they have secured a coveted position on the prestigious 2024 Best Workplaces™ in Canada List for companies with less than 100 Canadian employees, ranking 10th nationally for their size category.

Integral to both Great Place to Work® and Best Workplaces™ awards, the Great Place to Work® Trust Index survey analyzes employees’ trust in leadership and workplace culture, identifying companies with an edge in productivity, innovation, recruitment, and retention.

AD’s Chairman and CEO, Bill Weisberg, shared immense gratitude towards associates.

“Creating a company culture that we can all be proud of isn’t an overnight process; it’s a journey that requires dedication from all of us,” Weisberg shared. “We have an incredible team of associates at AD who are passionate about the work they do to support our independent members and suppliers. I admire the commitment I see in them and in our HR team to make sure AD is a great place to work every day.” 

Neil Cohen, AD’s Chief People Officer, expressed the significance of these results, extending their impact beyond recognition.

“The recognition from our associates as a great place to work is incredibly meaningful to us,” Cohen shared. “It confirms that our continuous efforts to create a supportive and dynamic environment resonate with our team. I’m grateful to our associates for transparently sharing their feedback with us, allowing us to identify our strengths, celebrate achievements, and learn about areas where we can still improve.”

Rob Dewar, President of AD Canada, expressed his sentiments regarding AD Canada’s impressive Best Workplaces™ ranking.

“Greatness doesn’t happen in isolation—it thrives in the collective brilliance of a unified team, where each member's contributions weave the fabric of our success,” relayed Dewar. “I could not be prouder of our AD associates for their contributions in fostering a supportive and inclusive work environment, where innovation flourishes and each individual's talents are valued and recognized."

Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage, highlighted the impact of Top Workplace USA awards. He shared, “This award showcases the nation’s outstanding organizations and underscores the importance of prioritizing the employee experience in today’s workplace landscape.”

