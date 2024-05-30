Global Industrial Named 2024 'Great Place to Work'

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. — Global Industrial Company, a value-added national distributor of industrial products and MRO supplies, announced Thursday that it has received the prestigious "Great Place to Work" certification.

This recognition is a testament to the company's ongoing commitment to fostering a positive work environment and a culture of trust, where associates feel valued and invested in the organization's success.

The survey noted that 74% of Global Industrial employees say it's a great place to work compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company. In addition, 70% of Global Industrial associates report a high level of trust in the company's culture and feel deeply invested in the organization. Finally, approximately 80% or more of employees expressed feeling welcome when they joined the company, a sense of pride in what they accomplish at work, the ability to take time off when necessary, a sense of personal identity, and that management is honest and ethical in its business practices.

"This is a great honor that is directly based on the feedback of our associates and speaks volumes to the culture we have built at Global Industrial," said Barry Litwin, CEO of Global Industrial. "Thank you to our associates for sharing their perspective and continuing to be the backbone of our company. This recognition underscores our dedication to creating a workplace where every associate, no matter their tenure or career stage, feels valued and has the opportunity to thrive. We take great pride in the Global Industrial brand and look forward to continuing to build on our internal culture which is one of the keys to the success of our businesses."

Global Industrial remains committed to driving the long-term success of its associates and the business by continuously nurturing a culture of trust and respect. This Great Place to Work certification is not just an accolade but a reflection of the company's core values and its dedication to creating a rewarding and fulfilling work experience for all its employees.