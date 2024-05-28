Wesco Scholarship Program Aims to Support Next Generation of Tradespeople

PITTSBURGH — Wesco International, a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions, on Thursday announced a scholarship program as part of Wesco Cares, its corporate philanthropy program, to support the next generation of tradespeople.

In partnership with Independent Electrical Contractors as well as ELECTRI International, an electrical construction foundation established by the National Electrical Contractors Association, the $200,000 scholarship will be awarded to students entering skilled trades in the U.S. electrical industry.

The new scholarship program underscores Wesco's commitment to the electrical industry and the hard-working individuals who power progress in our world. There has never been a more crucial time to support and encourage the next generation of skilled laborers as demand for large, complex electrification projects to support sustainability goals continues to increase, amplifying the need for essential skilled laborers.

As the largest electrical distributor in North America, Wesco understands the critical role of tradespeople in powering our world and moving the electrical industry forward. Similarly, IEC and ELECTRI are tireless advocates of the electrical industry and are both committed to supporting the next generation of contractors. By helping to reduce the financial costs associated with trade school and apprenticeship expenses, the scholarship program encourages interest in the trades and contributes to an increase in skilled labor.

"The IEC Scholarship will allow me to focus on my studies and career, keeping workers safe by understanding electrical concepts and practical applications. I am so very grateful to have received this scholarship and will continue to work diligently to be successful in my training as an apprentice," said Jennifer Calloway, IEC Scholarship recipient.

"At Wesco, we believe people are our greatest asset, and the hard-working individuals who power progress are the heart of our industry," said John Engel, chairman, president and chief executive officer. "We recognize the significant impact skilled trade labor shortages are having on our contractor customers and their ability to execute construction projects on time and on budget. In support of our commitment to the electrical industry, we are very pleased to present these two scholarship funds to IEC as well as ELECTRI to strengthen the talent pipeline and increase the labor pool for contractors."

"ELECTRI International is extremely grateful for Wesco's dedication to the electrical construction industry and its many contributions to promote prosperity in the trade, especially this scholarship," said ELECTRI Director of Future Workforce Development Anna Jochim. "This scholarship will ensure the success of NECA-ELECTRI's new Project Management Apprenticeship Program which is expected to create a much-needed talent pipeline for NECA contractors."