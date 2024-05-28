Wesco Scholarship Program Aims to Support Next Generation of Tradespeople

A $200,000 scholarship will be awarded to students entering skilled trades in the U.S. electrical industry.

Wesco International
May 28, 2024
I Stock 1445224359
iStock.com/JHVEPhoto

PITTSBURGH — Wesco International, a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions, on Thursday announced a scholarship program as part of Wesco Cares, its corporate philanthropy program, to support the next generation of tradespeople.

In partnership with Independent Electrical Contractors as well as ELECTRI International, an electrical construction foundation established by the National Electrical Contractors Association, the $200,000 scholarship will be awarded to students entering skilled trades in the U.S. electrical industry.

The new scholarship program underscores Wesco's commitment to the electrical industry and the hard-working individuals who power progress in our world. There has never been a more crucial time to support and encourage the next generation of skilled laborers as demand for large, complex electrification projects to support sustainability goals continues to increase, amplifying the need for essential skilled laborers.

As the largest electrical distributor in North America, Wesco understands the critical role of tradespeople in powering our world and moving the electrical industry forward. Similarly, IEC and ELECTRI are tireless advocates of the electrical industry and are both committed to supporting the next generation of contractors. By helping to reduce the financial costs associated with trade school and apprenticeship expenses, the scholarship program encourages interest in the trades and contributes to an increase in skilled labor.

"The IEC Scholarship will allow me to focus on my studies and career, keeping workers safe by understanding electrical concepts and practical applications. I am so very grateful to have received this scholarship and will continue to work diligently to be successful in my training as an apprentice," said Jennifer Calloway, IEC Scholarship recipient.

"At Wesco, we believe people are our greatest asset, and the hard-working individuals who power progress are the heart of our industry," said John Engel, chairman, president and chief executive officer. "We recognize the significant impact skilled trade labor shortages are having on our contractor customers and their ability to execute construction projects on time and on budget. In support of our commitment to the electrical industry, we are very pleased to present these two scholarship funds to IEC as well as ELECTRI to strengthen the talent pipeline and increase the labor pool for contractors."

"ELECTRI International is extremely grateful for Wesco's dedication to the electrical construction industry and its many contributions to promote prosperity in the trade, especially this scholarship," said ELECTRI Director of Future Workforce Development Anna Jochim. "This scholarship will ensure the success of NECA-ELECTRI's new Project Management Apprenticeship Program which is expected to create a much-needed talent pipeline for NECA contractors."

Latest in Workforce Development
Distribution Business Management
Sponsored
Distribution Business Management
May 1, 2024
Ad Workplace Recognition Press Release Image
AD Recognized with Awards Noting Excellent Workplace Culture
May 3, 2024
Andy Jassy, Amazon president and CEO, attends the premiere of 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' at The Culver Studios on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Culver City, Calif. An administrative law judge ruled Wednesday, May 1, 2024, that Jassy violated labor law by making certain anti-union comments during media interviews two years ago.
NLRB: Amazon CEO's Union Comments Violated Law
May 3, 2024
Ron Waddell, founder and executive director of Legendary Legacies, right, talks with Gary Goyette, Worcester, Mass., April 19, 2024.
How to Design a Volunteering Program in Your Workplace
April 30, 2024
Related Stories
Screenshot 2024 05 16 At 1 37 28 Pm
Workforce Development
White Cap Named a 'Great Place to Work'
Ad Workplace Recognition Press Release Image
Workforce Development
AD Recognized with Awards Noting Excellent Workplace Culture
Andy Jassy, Amazon president and CEO, attends the premiere of 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' at The Culver Studios on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Culver City, Calif. An administrative law judge ruled Wednesday, May 1, 2024, that Jassy violated labor law by making certain anti-union comments during media interviews two years ago.
Workforce Development
NLRB: Amazon CEO's Union Comments Violated Law
Distribution Business Management
Sponsor Content
Distribution Business Management
More in Workforce Development
Intuitive and Flexible Distribution ERP
Sponsored
Intuitive and Flexible Distribution ERP
Acumatica looks to offer new solutions.
May 1, 2024
Andy Jassy, Amazon president and CEO, attends the premiere of 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' at The Culver Studios on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Culver City, Calif. An administrative law judge ruled Wednesday, May 1, 2024, that Jassy violated labor law by making certain anti-union comments during media interviews two years ago.
Workforce Development
NLRB: Amazon CEO's Union Comments Violated Law
Comments that workers “would be better off” without a union ran afoul of federal labor law.
May 3, 2024
Ron Waddell, founder and executive director of Legendary Legacies, right, talks with Gary Goyette, Worcester, Mass., April 19, 2024.
Workforce Development
How to Design a Volunteering Program in Your Workplace
Recent research suggests organized volunteering is one of the most effective programs for improving workers' well-being.
April 30, 2024
The Federal Trade Commission Building, Washington, June 2022..
Workforce Development
With Approval of Final Rule, FTC Puts Final Nail in the Non-Compete Coffin
Pending legal challenges nothwithstanding.
April 29, 2024
Hollywood, Fla.
Associations
PTDA Hosts Industry Immersion Conference
The intensive, one-day program was developed and led by power transmission and motion control professionals.
April 25, 2024
I Stock 1264709557
Workforce Development
How Changes to 'Noncompete' Agreements, Overtime Pay Could Affect Workers
Companies of all sizes will have to reclassify workers who will now qualify for overtime pay.
April 25, 2024
A hiring sign is displayed in Riverwoods, Ill., Tuesday, April 16, 2024.
Workforce Development
Rule Grants Overtime for Millions More Salaried Workers
Employers will be required pay overtime to salaried workers who make less than $43,888 a year.
April 24, 2024
The Federal Trade Commission building in Washington, Jan. 28, 2015.
Workforce Development
Federal Rule Bars Most 'Noncompete' Agreements
The FTC says roughly one in five workers are now subject to such restrictions.
April 24, 2024
A feed truck is loaded at the Flood Brothers Farm, Clinton, Maine, April 1, 2024.
Workforce Development
How Immigrant Workers Helped Stave Off a Recession
An influx of foreign-born adults vastly raised the supply of available labor.
April 12, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 04 05 At 11 59 29 Am
Workforce Development
ISA Emerging Leaders Program Opens Second Session
The first cohort is already at full capacity.
April 5, 2024
I Stock 1494741620
Workforce Development
Hose Manufacturer Again Accused of Worker Safety Violations
Federal officials have investigated the company eight times in the past 11 years.
March 27, 2024
A McDonald's restaurant in Pittsburgh, June 25, 2019.
Workforce Development
Federal Judge Blocks Rule that Would Make it Easier to Unionize
The measure was set to take effect Monday.
March 11, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 03 08 At 1 47 08 Pm
Workforce Development
Vallen Launches 'Women in PPE' Campaign
The company debuted its catalog of PPE and safety products geared for women.
March 8, 2024
I Stock 1396955856
Workforce Development
Graybar Supports Skilled Trades, Workforce Development
The Graybar Construction Trades Scholarship is now in its fifth year.
February 19, 2024
United Auto Workers members walk the picket line during a strike at the Stellantis Sterling Heights Assembly Plant, Sterling Heights, Mich., Oct. 23, 2023.
Workforce Development
Number of Workers Hitting the Picket Line Doubled Last Year
And about half of them remained on strike for more than a month.
February 16, 2024