NLRB: Amazon CEO's Union Comments Violated Law

Comments that workers “would be better off” without a union ran afoul of federal labor law.

Haleluya Hadero
May 3, 2024
Andy Jassy, Amazon president and CEO, attends the premiere of 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' at The Culver Studios on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Culver City, Calif. An administrative law judge ruled Wednesday, May 1, 2024, that Jassy violated labor law by making certain anti-union comments during media interviews two years ago.
Andy Jassy, Amazon president and CEO, attends the premiere of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" at The Culver Studios on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Culver City, Calif. An administrative law judge ruled Wednesday, May 1, 2024, that Jassy violated labor law by making certain anti-union comments during media interviews two years ago.
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File

A federal administrative law judge ruled that Amazon CEO Andy Jassy violated labor law by making certain anti-union comments during media interviews two years ago.

The ruling, issued Wednesday, follows a complaint filed in 2022 by the National Labor Relations Board that accused Jassy of crossing the line during sit-down interviews in which he said that workers were better off without a union.

In the ruling, National Labor Relations Board Judge Brian D. Gee pointed to statements Amazon’s chief executive made on CNBC’s television program “Squawk Box,” and during two summits organized by Bloomberg News and the New York Times.

Gee said predictions Jassy made about unionization changing the employee-employer relationship were lawful. But other statements about how employees would be less empowered under a union, “find it harder to get things done quickly and would be better off” without one ran afoul of federal labor law, the judge said.

In a prepared statement, Amazon spokesperson Mary Kate Paradis said the company strongly disagrees that “any part of these comments” were inappropriate and intends to appeal the ruling within the administrative law system.

“The decision reflects poorly on the state of free speech rights today, and we remain optimistic that we will be able to continue to engage in a reasonable discussion on these issues where all perspectives have an opportunity to be heard,” Paradis said.

Jassy’s comments came amid increased unionization efforts at Amazon following a historic victory by the Amazon Labor Union during a union representation vote at a warehouse in New York City. The company has continued to appeal the union’s win and refused to come to the bargaining table.

In his ruling, Gee advised Amazon to avoid “threatening its employees” with similar comments in the future and to post a notice in its facilities nationwide that signaled the company's compliance with the judge’s finding.

Latest in Workforce Development
All-In-One Distribution Management
Sponsored
All-In-One Distribution Management
May 1, 2024
Andy Jassy, Amazon president and CEO, attends the premiere of 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' at The Culver Studios on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Culver City, Calif. An administrative law judge ruled Wednesday, May 1, 2024, that Jassy violated labor law by making certain anti-union comments during media interviews two years ago.
NLRB: Amazon CEO's Union Comments Violated Law
May 3, 2024
Ron Waddell, founder and executive director of Legendary Legacies, right, talks with Gary Goyette, Worcester, Mass., April 19, 2024.
How to Design a Volunteering Program in Your Workplace
April 30, 2024
The Federal Trade Commission Building, Washington, June 2022..
With Approval of Final Rule, FTC Puts Final Nail in the Non-Compete Coffin
April 29, 2024
Related Stories
Ad Workplace Recognition Press Release Image
Workforce Development
AD Recognized with Awards Noting Excellent Workplace Culture
Ron Waddell, founder and executive director of Legendary Legacies, right, talks with Gary Goyette, Worcester, Mass., April 19, 2024.
Workforce Development
How to Design a Volunteering Program in Your Workplace
The Federal Trade Commission Building, Washington, June 2022..
Workforce Development
With Approval of Final Rule, FTC Puts Final Nail in the Non-Compete Coffin
All-In-One Distribution Management
Sponsor Content
All-In-One Distribution Management
More in Workforce Development
All-In-One Distribution Management
Sponsored
All-In-One Distribution Management
Acumatica looks to offer new solutions.
May 1, 2024
Ron Waddell, founder and executive director of Legendary Legacies, right, talks with Gary Goyette, Worcester, Mass., April 19, 2024.
Workforce Development
How to Design a Volunteering Program in Your Workplace
Recent research suggests organized volunteering is one of the most effective programs for improving workers' well-being.
April 30, 2024
The Federal Trade Commission Building, Washington, June 2022..
Workforce Development
With Approval of Final Rule, FTC Puts Final Nail in the Non-Compete Coffin
Pending legal challenges nothwithstanding.
April 29, 2024
Hollywood, Fla.
Associations
PTDA Hosts Industry Immersion Conference
The intensive, one-day program was developed and led by power transmission and motion control professionals.
April 25, 2024
I Stock 1264709557
Workforce Development
How Changes to 'Noncompete' Agreements, Overtime Pay Could Affect Workers
Companies of all sizes will have to reclassify workers who will now qualify for overtime pay.
April 25, 2024
A hiring sign is displayed in Riverwoods, Ill., Tuesday, April 16, 2024.
Workforce Development
Rule Grants Overtime for Millions More Salaried Workers
Employers will be required pay overtime to salaried workers who make less than $43,888 a year.
April 24, 2024
The Federal Trade Commission building in Washington, Jan. 28, 2015.
Workforce Development
Federal Rule Bars Most 'Noncompete' Agreements
The FTC says roughly one in five workers are now subject to such restrictions.
April 24, 2024
A feed truck is loaded at the Flood Brothers Farm, Clinton, Maine, April 1, 2024.
Workforce Development
How Immigrant Workers Helped Stave Off a Recession
An influx of foreign-born adults vastly raised the supply of available labor.
April 12, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 04 05 At 11 59 29 Am
Workforce Development
ISA Emerging Leaders Program Opens Second Session
The first cohort is already at full capacity.
April 5, 2024
I Stock 1494741620
Workforce Development
Hose Manufacturer Again Accused of Worker Safety Violations
Federal officials have investigated the company eight times in the past 11 years.
March 27, 2024
A McDonald's restaurant in Pittsburgh, June 25, 2019.
Workforce Development
Federal Judge Blocks Rule that Would Make it Easier to Unionize
The measure was set to take effect Monday.
March 11, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 03 08 At 1 47 08 Pm
Workforce Development
Vallen Launches 'Women in PPE' Campaign
The company debuted its catalog of PPE and safety products geared for women.
March 8, 2024
I Stock 1396955856
Workforce Development
Graybar Supports Skilled Trades, Workforce Development
The Graybar Construction Trades Scholarship is now in its fifth year.
February 19, 2024
United Auto Workers members walk the picket line during a strike at the Stellantis Sterling Heights Assembly Plant, Sterling Heights, Mich., Oct. 23, 2023.
Workforce Development
Number of Workers Hitting the Picket Line Doubled Last Year
And about half of them remained on strike for more than a month.
February 16, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 01 23 At 1 38 59 Pm
Workforce Development
Graybar Donates to Junior Achievement of Greater St. Louis
The company is a sponsor of JA Trades, which aims to teach students about careers in the skilled trades.
January 23, 2024