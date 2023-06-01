F.W. Webb Named to Newsweek's 'America's Greatest Workplaces for Women 2023'

BEDFORD, Mass. — F.W. Webb Company, the largest wholesale distributor of plumbing, heating, HVAC, LP gas, refrigeration, pipe, valves and fittings in the Northeast, announced that Newsweek has identified the company as one of “America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women 2023.”

Newsweek, along with data firm Plant-A Insights Group, surveyed more than 37,000 female employees to develop the list of 600 large American companies that ranked highest in categories like "compensation and benefits," "work-life balance" and "proactive management of a diverse workforce."

With over 3,200 personnel across nine states, F.W. Webb employs a diverse workforce, including women in the highest executive and director-level positions.

“Women play a crucial role in all facets of our company,” said F.W. Webb Chief Operating Officer Bob Mucciarone. “Many of the industries we serve are male-dominated, but that hasn’t stopped our female employees from thriving in their roles.”

“Women at F.W. Webb make great contributions to our company,” said Ruth Martin, SVP of human resources at F.W. Webb. “We are proud of this recognition from Newsweek and remain committed to enriching our workforce with programs and hiring practices that support diverse perspectives and experiences.”