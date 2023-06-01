F.W. Webb Named to Newsweek's 'America's Greatest Workplaces for Women 2023'

Newsweek and data firm Plant-A Insights surveyed more than 37,000 women to develop the list.

F.W. Webb Company
Jun 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 06 01 At 2 53 05 Pm
F.W. Webb

BEDFORD, Mass. — F.W. Webb Company, the largest wholesale distributor of plumbing, heating, HVAC, LP gas, refrigeration, pipe, valves and fittings in the Northeast, announced that Newsweek has identified the company as one of “America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women 2023.”

Newsweek, along with data firm Plant-A Insights Group, surveyed more than 37,000 female employees to develop the list of 600 large American companies that ranked highest in categories like "compensation and benefits," "work-life balance" and "proactive management of a diverse workforce."

With over 3,200 personnel across nine states, F.W. Webb employs a diverse workforce, including women in the highest executive and director-level positions.

“Women play a crucial role in all facets of our company,” said F.W. Webb Chief Operating Officer Bob Mucciarone. “Many of the industries we serve are male-dominated, but that hasn’t stopped our female employees from thriving in their roles.”

“Women at F.W. Webb make great contributions to our company,” said Ruth Martin, SVP of human resources at F.W. Webb. “We are proud of this recognition from Newsweek and remain committed to enriching our workforce with programs and hiring practices that support diverse perspectives and experiences.”

Latest in Workforce Development
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
May 30, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 31 At 2 00 34 Pm
ISA Workshop on Building a Culture of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging
May 31, 2023
I Stock 1173639072
Secret to Leading Change: Mastering Your Projects Execution Skills
May 12, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 04 25 At 1 22 17 Pm 6266e6f1d23f9 63f516688b9ed
PT WORK Force Expands Resources to Support PT/MC Employers
April 26, 2023
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2023 05 31 At 2 00 34 Pm
Workforce Development
ISA Workshop on Building a Culture of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging
I Stock 1173639072
Workforce Development
Secret to Leading Change: Mastering Your Projects Execution Skills
Screen Shot 2022 04 25 At 1 22 17 Pm 6266e6f1d23f9 63f516688b9ed
Workforce Development
PT WORK Force Expands Resources to Support PT/MC Employers
Airgas Welding Report Card 2019 2022 Combined 1
Workforce Development
Airgas Welcomes 55 Schools to Welding Initiative
More in Workforce Development
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
May 30, 2023
I Stock 1173639072
Workforce Development
Secret to Leading Change: Mastering Your Projects Execution Skills
Texas A&M's Kourtney Gruner on the benefits of the university's Master of Industrial Distribution Capstone project.
May 12, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 04 25 At 1 22 17 Pm 6266e6f1d23f9 63f516688b9ed
Workforce Development
PT WORK Force Expands Resources to Support PT/MC Employers
The initiative bolsters recruitment and retention in the power transmission and motion control sectors.
April 26, 2023
Airgas Welding Report Card 2019 2022 Combined 1
Workforce Development
Airgas Welcomes 55 Schools to Welding Initiative
The 2023 program includes 41 new institutions.
March 31, 2023
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker sign the Paid Leave For All Workers Act, Chicago, March 13, 2023.
Workforce Development
Illinois Enacts Mandatory Paid Leave 'for Any Reason'
The law takes effect next year.
March 14, 2023
Gc I Stock 1350030499
Workforce Development
How to Develop Talent with a Purpose-Driven Ethos
Giving workers what they really want is the key to cultivating a strong, loyal team.
March 14, 2023
I Stock 1320770353
Workforce Development
The Future of Distributor Competitiveness Depends on HR
Distributors focused on the "human" in human resources are redefining employer-employee relationships.
February 27, 2023
A Home Depot store in Niles, Ill., Feb. 19, 2022.
Workforce Development
Home Depot to Raise Pay for U.S., Canadian Workers
The home improvement chain said every hourly employee will get a raise starting this month.
February 21, 2023
I Stock 1316999698
Workforce Development
How to Diversify Your Talent Pool
We can no longer rely on posting in the same locations in the same ways.
February 10, 2023
I Stock 1168430875
Workforce Development
How Pay Transparency Could Affect Your Job Search, Raise
It won’t eliminate salary negotiations entirely — but it could create more discussion of pay expectations.
January 11, 2023
Medical Concept I Stock 1395533815
Workforce Development
What Are Your Employee Benefits Really Worth?
Benefits make up more than 30% of the typical job’s compensation, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
October 31, 2022
Cash Money I Stock 1299881309
Workforce Development
Salary Transparency Laws Aim to Combat Pay Disparities
They may also shield companies from liability.
October 31, 2022
New Jobs Ap
Supply Chain
UN Warns of Global Job Declines
The agency blames the war in Ukraine and “multiple and overlapping crises.”
October 31, 2022
I Stock 1340864782 (2)
Workforce Development
As the 'Great Resignation' Slows, Leverage Culture to Mitigate Turnover
Turnover numbers are dropping, but the impact may linger for years to come.
October 26, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 28 At 2 40 02 Pm
Workforce Development
Grainger Named a Fortune Best Workplace for Women
The company highlighted several initiatives to support women in the workplace.
September 28, 2022