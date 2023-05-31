ISA Workshop on Building a Culture of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging

Participants will gain practical strategies and tools for creating a more inclusive and welcoming environment for all individuals.

Industrial Supply Association
May 31, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 31 At 2 00 34 Pm
ISA

YORK, Pa. — The Industrial Supply Association on Wednesday announced an upcoming half-day workshop, "How to Build a Culture of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging," hosted by the Women in Industry Network.

This transformative event is designed to help individuals and organizations understand, reimagine and create a culture that values diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEI&B).

The virtual workshop will take place on June 6 from 11 a.m. to 2:45 p.m Eastern and is free for all employees at ISA member companies, while non-members can register for $299.

During the workshop, participants will gain practical strategies and tools for creating a more inclusive and welcoming environment for all individuals, irrespective of their background or identity. They will delve into the significance of DEI&B in the workplace, learn how to identify and address unconscious biases, and discover methods to foster a culture that promotes respect, dignity and appreciation for everyone.

“We are excited to offer this workshop as part of our commitment to supporting our members and the broader community in their journey towards building inclusive cultures,” said Joby Strobo, senior director of business development at ISA. “The insights and strategies shared during the workshop will empower individuals and organizations to make meaningful changes that foster diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging.”

The half-day workshop will consist of three impactful sessions:

Building Inclusive Climates:

Attendees will discover the power of diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB) and how to build a strong and inclusive organizational climate. Ellen Feldman Ornato, Founding Partner & CMO of the Bolder Company, and Yvonne Alston, Chief Culture Architect & CEO of Indelible Impressions Consulting, will guide participants in understanding the role of leadership, developing their DEIB journey, and building empathy and compassion to foster organizational strength and embrace new perspectives and behaviors.

Reimagining DEIB from Intention to Impact:

Ashley Marie Fernandez, Corporate Change Agent and CEO of Ashley Marie Coaching, will deliver a dynamic session that helps your company transform from simply having good intentions about DEIB to creating a people-first culture where diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging are seamlessly integrated throughout all aspects of the employee lifecycle, driving impactful change, fostering innovation, and building a sustainable workforce.

DEIB Insights from ISA Members: A Panel Discussion on Lived Experiences:

The panel will feature esteemed professionals, including Shernale Kenney, Vice President, Supply Chain, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.; Brittany Benoit, Territory Sales Manager, Relevant Industrial, LLC; and Molly Langdon, Senior Vice President of Customer Experience, Stellar Industrial. These accomplished panelists will share their unique perspectives and lived experiences, offering valuable insights into DEIB practices.

By the end of the workshop, attendees will emerge with a comprehensive understanding of how to build a culture of DEI&B and will be equipped with the knowledge and tools to promote a more inclusive and equitable workplace.

To register for the workshop, please visit www.isapartners.org/summer-sessions-deib.

Latest in Workforce Development
Screen Shot 2023 05 31 At 2 00 34 Pm
ISA Workshop on Building a Culture of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging
May 31, 2023
I Stock 1173639072
Secret to Leading Change: Mastering Your Projects Execution Skills
May 12, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 04 25 At 1 22 17 Pm 6266e6f1d23f9 63f516688b9ed
PT WORK Force Expands Resources to Support PT/MC Employers
April 26, 2023
Airgas Welding Report Card 2019 2022 Combined 1
Airgas Welcomes 55 Schools to Welding Initiative
March 31, 2023
Related Stories
I Stock 1173639072
Workforce Development
Secret to Leading Change: Mastering Your Projects Execution Skills
Screen Shot 2022 04 25 At 1 22 17 Pm 6266e6f1d23f9 63f516688b9ed
Workforce Development
PT WORK Force Expands Resources to Support PT/MC Employers
Airgas Welding Report Card 2019 2022 Combined 1
Workforce Development
Airgas Welcomes 55 Schools to Welding Initiative
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Workforce Development
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
May 30, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 04 25 At 1 22 17 Pm 6266e6f1d23f9 63f516688b9ed
Workforce Development
PT WORK Force Expands Resources to Support PT/MC Employers
The initiative bolsters recruitment and retention in the power transmission and motion control sectors.
April 26, 2023
Airgas Welding Report Card 2019 2022 Combined 1
Workforce Development
Airgas Welcomes 55 Schools to Welding Initiative
The 2023 program includes 41 new institutions.
March 31, 2023
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker sign the Paid Leave For All Workers Act, Chicago, March 13, 2023.
Workforce Development
Illinois Enacts Mandatory Paid Leave 'for Any Reason'
The law takes effect next year.
March 14, 2023
Gc I Stock 1350030499
Workforce Development
How to Develop Talent with a Purpose-Driven Ethos
Giving workers what they really want is the key to cultivating a strong, loyal team.
March 14, 2023
I Stock 1320770353
Workforce Development
The Future of Distributor Competitiveness Depends on HR
Distributors focused on the "human" in human resources are redefining employer-employee relationships.
February 27, 2023
A Home Depot store in Niles, Ill., Feb. 19, 2022.
Workforce Development
Home Depot to Raise Pay for U.S., Canadian Workers
The home improvement chain said every hourly employee will get a raise starting this month.
February 21, 2023
I Stock 1316999698
Workforce Development
How to Diversify Your Talent Pool
We can no longer rely on posting in the same locations in the same ways.
February 10, 2023
I Stock 1168430875
Workforce Development
How Pay Transparency Could Affect Your Job Search, Raise
It won’t eliminate salary negotiations entirely — but it could create more discussion of pay expectations.
January 11, 2023
Medical Concept I Stock 1395533815
Workforce Development
What Are Your Employee Benefits Really Worth?
Benefits make up more than 30% of the typical job’s compensation, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
October 31, 2022
Cash Money I Stock 1299881309
Workforce Development
Salary Transparency Laws Aim to Combat Pay Disparities
They may also shield companies from liability.
October 31, 2022
New Jobs Ap
Supply Chain
UN Warns of Global Job Declines
The agency blames the war in Ukraine and “multiple and overlapping crises.”
October 31, 2022
I Stock 1340864782 (2)
Workforce Development
As the 'Great Resignation' Slows, Leverage Culture to Mitigate Turnover
Turnover numbers are dropping, but the impact may linger for years to come.
October 26, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 28 At 2 40 02 Pm
Workforce Development
Grainger Named a Fortune Best Workplace for Women
The company highlighted several initiatives to support women in the workplace.
September 28, 2022
Home Depot store in Philadelphia, Feb. 22, 2022.
Workforce Development
Workers Seek to Unionize Home Depot Store
It would be the first store-wide union for the home improvement retail giant.
September 21, 2022