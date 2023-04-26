PT WORK Force Expands Resources to Support PT/MC Employers

The initiative bolsters recruitment and retention in the power transmission and motion control sectors.

Apr 26, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 04 25 At 1 22 17 Pm 6266e6f1d23f9 63f516688b9ed

CHICAGO — Locking down top talent and motivating employees to take advantage of future growth opportunities is more important than ever. Because of contributions made by companies and individuals this year to the PTDA Foundation — the charitable arm of Power Transmission Distributors Association — power transmission/motion control employers are further empowered in their recruitment and retention efforts through the PT WORK Force initiative.

Resources developed through PT WORK Force provide direction on strategies to support hiring, education, professional development and other elements pivotal in building a robust and thriving talent pipeline and workforce. All resources are available free of charge at PTWORKForce.org.

In 2023, PT WORK Force has helped PT/MC employers with talent growth and development including:

  • Understanding the importance of internships, where to find candidates and the process for developing strategies for successful internships to help attract and retain the next generation of talent with the webinar on “Strategies for Successful Internships,” presented by Norm Clark, PhD, Texas A&M University’s Industrial Distribution Program.
  • Gaining knowledge on ways to raise awareness of adaptability, resilience and the importance of building an inclusive and productive work culture during the PTDA 2023 Canadian Conference presentation, "The Power of One: Enabling Change, Strength in Adversity Through Diversity" by acclaimed American-Canadian lawyer, motivational speaker and author Lesra Martin.
  • Offering key insights to help employers elevate their compensation and benefits game as well as other talent-focused activities at the PTDA 2023 Industry Summit when Alex Chausovsky, Miller Resource Group, presents "Building an Effective Compensation Strategy to Attract and Retain Top Employees."
  • Original content relevant to the PT/MC industry in the monthly What’s Trending in Recruitment and Retention e-newsletter.
  • Reporting on timely information on events, resources and engaging news relating to hiring and retention via the PTDA Foundation LinkedIn page.

Additionally, the PTDA Foundation recently conducted research to learn "What PT/MC Employers Want." Results revealed employers need information on compensation and benefits and direction on broadening the talent pool to attract more diverse job candidates to open positions. PT WORK Force has begun developing resources targeted toward these high-level needs for 2023.

