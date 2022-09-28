Grainger Named a Fortune Best Workplace for Women in 2022

The company highlighted several initiatives to support women in the workplace.

W.W. Grainger Inc.
Sep 28, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 28 At 2 40 02 Pm

CHICAGO — Grainger, the leading broad line distributor of maintenance, repair and operating products serving businesses and institutions, announced Wednesday that it has been named by Great Place to Work and Fortune magazine as one of the 2022 Best Workplaces for Women.  

"We are thrilled to be recognized as one of Fortune's Best Workplaces for Women," said Kathleen Carroll, senior vice president and chief human resources officer. "With nearly 40% of our U.S. workforce being women, this award recognizes the investments Grainger continues to make in creating an inclusive workplace."

Grainger sponsors several initiatives to support women in the workplace:

  • Grainger was one of the first companies to sign The Chicago Network Equity Principles, a campaign to strive to achieve 50% representation of women in leadership.
  • Grainger's Women's Business Resource Group connects more than 1,400 women and allies across North America to advance an inclusive workplace.
  • Grainger recently established a relationship with The Mom Project, a digital talent marketplace and community designed to help women remain active in the workforce.
  • Grainger is a corporate member of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council.
  • Grainger has been recognized as the founding partner of a new leadership development program for high potential women leaders in partnership with the International Women's Forum.

Grainger U.S. team members also receive competitive and flexible benefits covering team members' emotional, financial, physical and social wellbeing. For example, an automatic 6% 401(k) company contribution, recently enhanced parental and maternity leave, employee assistance programs, tuition reimbursement and specific programs focused on financial and emotional wellbeing.

To determine the Best Workplaces for Women, Fortune partners with Great Place to Work, using their methodology to evaluate thousands of organizations across the U.S. with nearly 1.2 million responses this year. The Fortune Best Workplaces for Women list is extremely competitive because it's the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly women say they're treated at their workplace.

