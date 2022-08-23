PTDA Foundation Initiative Adds Hiring, Retention Resources

PTDA Foundation
Aug 23, 2022
I Stock 1359838986
iStock

CHICAGO — Finding employees in today’s labor market isn’t getting any easier. With quit and retirement rates near all-time highs, demand for qualified employees is outpacing labor supply.

Two added resources from the PTDA Foundation’s PT WORK Force initiative can equip employers with essential tools to attract and retain top talent.

  • Too often, an interview doesn’t adequately convey a skills gap or reveal undesirable work behaviors.

    Candidates are savvier about how to “ace” an interview. Having data to confirm a job candidate possesses the required cognitive and behavioral traits can help employers avoid time and energy consumed by a wrong hire. PT WORK Force has sanctioned Profiles International, a subsidiary of Wiley, to offer PT/MC companies its PXT Select — a proprietary, comprehensive, “full-person” assessment tool.

    The PXT Select can improve employee placement, satisfaction, performance and retention, giving your company objective data to assess the best fit people from the start. The tool measures how well an individual fits specific jobs in an organization by assessing their cognitive ability, behavioral traits and interests.

    “We have used the PXT Select assessment tool for over 20 years,” said John Masek, senior vice president, Bearing Service Inc. “Having assessed over 150 candidates using this tool, I can speak confidently that it has improved the quality of our hires, reduced employee turnover due to a poor match between the candidate and their job and led to hiring better candidates who have made a long-term impact to our organization.”

    PT WORK Force has negotiated a discounted rate of $130 per PXT Select assessment (a $295 value) for PT/MC companies. Details can be found at ptda.org/Foundation/SkillsAssessment.

  • Compensation remains king: people seeking employment have options, and a viable salary can help entice them.

    Data in the 2022 Cross-Industry Compensation & Benefits Survey reveals PT/MC companies may be falling short of compensating their employees at levels comparable to competitors. Now more than ever, employers must regularly evaluate their compensation and benefits packages to make their offerings competitive and retain employees.

    The 2022 Cross-Industry Compensation & Benefits Survey helps employers see where their benefit practices align with competitors. In addition to data on recruiting and retention, health care costs/trends, retirement benefits, vacations/PTO and holidays, sick and other leave and sales practices, the report contains compensation-related statistics for common job titles in the industry including executive level positions, general & administrative, sales & marketing, operations/warehouse and information technology.

    An immediate download of the report with survey findings is now available for purchase for $1,995 (a $5,000 value). Learn more at ptda.org/Foundation/CompensationSurvey.
Latest in Workforce Development
I Stock 1359838986
PTDA Foundation Initiative Adds Hiring, Retention Resources
August 23, 2022
I Stock 1318903319
Precision Metalforming Association Adds 15 Courses to Training Program
June 27, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 26 At 1 05 22 Pm
Grainger Teams Up with The Mom Project
May 26, 2022
#21 A Hill Global Salutes 2022 Single Car
Global Industrial Honors Associates with 'Hood Takeover'
May 18, 2022
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2022 08 09 At 12 37 16 Pm
Workforce Development
Optimas Sponsors Fastener Training Institute
I Stock 517489790
Workforce Development
Coming Up for Air
I Stock 1318903319
Workforce Development
Precision Metalforming Association Adds 15 Courses to Training Program
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Workforce Development
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
August 4, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 09 At 12 37 16 Pm
Workforce Development
Optimas Sponsors Fastener Training Institute
The company will support an online seminar and training weeks in Chicago and Los Angeles.
August 9, 2022
I Stock 517489790
Workforce Development
Coming Up for Air
As workers across the globe struggle to stay afloat, distribution industry employers take measures to remain competitive. But how long will the benefits last? Find out in our latest Salary Report.
August 2, 2022
I Stock 1318903319
Workforce Development
Precision Metalforming Association Adds 15 Courses to Training Program
The new offerings bring the total number of courses to more than 700.
June 27, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 24 At 3 52 51 Pm
Workforce Development
United Grinding, Titans of CNC Launch Academy
The Grinding Academy will offer free online courses to train the next generation of machinists.
June 24, 2022
I Stock 1206218645
Workforce Development
Avnet, SciTech Institute Partner on Chief Science Officers Program
The partnership will support the program's expansion to four Avnet hubs over the next two years.
June 17, 2022
Two Female Colleagues In A Warehouse Office Look To Camera 530202808 3869x2579
Workforce Development
Becoming a Female Mentor in Manufacturing
Mentors can ensure women's talents and value to the organization are realized, while bridging the gap in understanding gender differences.
June 15, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 26 At 1 05 22 Pm
Workforce Development
Grainger Teams Up with The Mom Project
The distributor says it hopes to welcome more women into the workforce.
May 26, 2022
#21 A Hill Global Salutes 2022 Single Car
Workforce Development
Global Industrial Honors Associates with 'Hood Takeover'
The No. 21 car at an upcoming NASCAR Xfinity series race will feature 1,500 names.
May 18, 2022
Members and supporters of the Amazon Labor Union stand outside an office of the National Labor Relations Board after a count of votes for unionization was concluded in New York, Monday, May 2, 2022.
Workforce Development
NYC Amazon Warehouse Workers Reject Union Bid
The vote complicates theories of union momentum.
May 3, 2022
Christian Smalls, president of the Amazon Labor Union, speaks at a rally outside an Amazon facility on Staten Island in New York, Sunday, April 24, 2022. Amazon and the nascent group that successfully organized the company’s first-ever U.S. union are headed for a rematch Monday, May 2, 2022, when a federal labor board will tally votes cast by warehouse workers in yet another election on Staten Island.
Workforce Development
Vote Tally Begins in 2nd Amazon Union Election in NYC
The same obstacles that plagued the effort the first time are at play again.
May 2, 2022
I Stock 504696386
Workforce Development
PTDA Announces Resources for Power, Motion Control Companies
The PT WORK Force initiative aims to help employers address escalating issues in recruitment and retention.
April 29, 2022
I Stock 1310643662
Workforce Development
Construction Unemployment Down in Most States
The improvement occurred as states began lifting some or all of their COVID-19 restrictions.
April 27, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 04 25 At 1 22 17 Pm
Workforce Development
PTDA Foundation Raises Nearly $120K
The campaign aims to improve recruitment and retention efforts.
April 25, 2022
An Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. On Monday, April 18, 2022, a judge ordered Amazon to reinstate a former employee who was fired in the early days of the pandemic after leading a protest calling for the company to do more to protect workers against COVID-19.
Workforce Development
Judge: Amazon Must Reinstate Fired Warehouse Worker
The dispute involving a Staten Island worker has stretched on since June 2020.
April 19, 2022