Precision Metalforming Association Adds 15 Courses to Training Program

The new offerings bring the total number of courses to more than 700.

Jun 27th, 2022
Precision Metalforming Association
I Stock 1318903319
iStock

CLEVELAND — The Precision Metalforming Association announced the addition of 15 new courses to METALFORM EDU, the only online training program specifically designed for workers in the metalforming industry.

The new offerings in additive manufacturing, Excel, PowerPoint, critical thinking, sexual harassment and workplace discrimination bring the total number of METALFORM EDU courses to more than 700.

“METALFORM EDU continues to be the leading online training system in our industry, and these new courses reinforce PMA’s commitment to training a high-caliber workforce,” said PMA Workforce Development Director Connie King. “We also are excited about additional courses, such as press brake and die sensors, under development that will be available in late 2022 and early 2023.”  

“With the majority of new content just released being nontechnical, METALFORM EDU continues to offer the industry a well-rounded curriculum,” said PMA President David Klotz. “With the combination of metalforming and nontechnical courses, metalforming companies can effectively train their employees in a variety of areas depending on their needs.”

PMA launched METALFORM EDU in October 2018, with majority funding provided by the PMA Educational Foundation. This unique online training program helps companies build their own talent pipeline by providing access to the right training, on-demand. Employees in the metalforming industry are using the program to acquire the industry-specific and broad business and professional skills they need to strengthen their own careers and push the industry forward.

