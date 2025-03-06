Fastenal Posts Stronger February Sales

The company has posted consecutive monthly increases to start the year.

Andy Szal
Mar 6, 2025
I Stock 1900496524
iStock.com/JHVEPhoto

Fastenal’s February sales rose by 5% on a daily average basis compared to the second month of 2023, company officials said Thursday.

The monthly total of $627 million in net sales was flat year-over-year, but last month included an additional selling day.

The Minnesota-based distributor’s daily sales growth was paced by an 8.5% increase in safety products, but sales of the company’s fasteners — which have lagged in recent months — also grew by 0.6%. Sales in other categories were up by 6.8%

Fastenal’s U.S. sales, which accounted for 83% of its total, were up 4.5%, while sales in Canada and Mexico — which made up most of its remaining revenue — rose by 7.4% compared to the same month last year.

Sales to heavy manufacturing customers were up by 4.8% and sales tied to other manufacturers climbed by more than 10%; sales in the comparatively smaller non-residential construction segment fell by 6.7%

Fastenal — the no. 4 distributor on ID’s 2024 Big 50 — has reported monthly sales increases in each of the first two months of the year following a fourth quarter that, despite a year-over-year increase, fell short of analysts’ expectations.

Latest in Sales
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
March 4, 2025
I Stock 2152600377 Credit Arslan Haider
Selling Value Means Holding the Line
February 27, 2025
I Stock 1090914786
Fastenal January Sales Up Nearly 2%
February 6, 2025
Ad Hq
AD Reports Record Member Sales
February 3, 2025
Related Stories
I Stock 2152600377 Credit Arslan Haider
Sales
Selling Value Means Holding the Line
I Stock 1090914786
Sales
Fastenal January Sales Up Nearly 2%
Ad Hq
Sales
AD Reports Record Member Sales
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsor Content
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
More in Sales
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Learn how to link all of your supply chain data for maximum efficiency. Download our free guide now!
March 4, 2025
I Stock 1090914786
Sales
Fastenal January Sales Up Nearly 2%
The distributor’s U.S. sales were up by 1.7% year-over-year.
February 6, 2025
Ad Hq
Sales
AD Reports Record Member Sales
The buying group expects sales to exceed $100 billion this year.
February 3, 2025
I Stock 1242821590
Sales
Do You Need More Salespeople?
Key considerations before expanding your team.
January 20, 2025
I Stock 958992512
Sales
The Key to Success
Success in any endeavor is determined by what you’re willing to sacrifice.
January 14, 2025
I Stock 1268263987
Sales
Navigating National Distributors: The Strategic Advantage of Independent Manufacturers’ Reps
Before diving headfirst into a relationship with a national distributor, there are challenges to consider.
January 13, 2025
I Stock 1090914786
Sales
Fastenal Posts the Year’s First Monthly Increase in Fastener Sales
The company’s average daily sales were up 3.4% last month.
December 5, 2024
I Stock 1311102192
Sales
Fastenal’s October Sales Climb
Sales were up 2.8% on a daily average basis.
November 6, 2024
Graybar Image 65e79477778d4
Sales
Graybar Says its Q3 Sales Rose as Earnings Declined
Company executives said they remained optimistic despite market “uncertainty.”
October 29, 2024
I Stock 1467617769
Sales
Does Your Team Have 'Sales Amnesia'?
Signs to look for — and ways to cure it.
October 28, 2024
Professional I Stock 1733813671
Sales
The Path to Sales Professionalism
Success depends, in large part, on leveraging knowledge to adapt to a world that is constantly changing.
October 18, 2024
Screenshot 2024 11 11 At 10 58 08 Am
Sales
Wright Announces Brand Spec as Manufacturer Rep
Brand Spec will represent Wright across the Southeast.
October 15, 2024
I Stock 1418598452
Sales
How Manufacturers Benefit from Omnichannel Marketing
Omnichannel marketing integrates various platforms and touchpoints to create a seamless customer experience.
September 27, 2024
I Stock 1268353236
Sales
Fastenal’s August Sales Up Amid Manufacturing Growth
Sales rose by more than 2% on a daily average basis.
September 6, 2024
I Stock 1779962110
Sales
Why Are Top Achievers Successful?
According to Paul Reilly, you can only understand why top achievers are successful when you understand who they are.
August 28, 2024