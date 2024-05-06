AD Reports Record Sales in First Three Months of 2024

The buying group posted $19.5 billion in member sales.

Sofia Fazal, AD
May 6, 2024
Three Month Report Press Release Image
AD

WAYNE, Pa. — AD reported Monday that member sales in the first three months of 2024 hit a record $19.5 billion, a 7% increase across AD’s 14 divisions and three countries.

Same-store sales increased by 3% in the U.S., 2% in Canada and 5% in Mexico in their respective currencies. Member purchases from AD suppliers grew 2% to $4.7 billion.

Seventy-one new members joined AD in the first quarter of the year, including 50 that joined as part of the Edge Group merger, effective Jan. 1.

AD members also acquired another 10 companies outside of AD.

“Our community of independent distributors remains focused on growth and enhancing their already strong positions within their local markets," said AD CEO Bill Weisberg. "The AD team and I are pleased to be making a positive difference in the success of our dedicated owner/members and our supplier partner companies.”

