Graybar Says 2023 Sales Set New Record

ST. LOUIS — Graybar, a leading distributor of electrical, communications and data networking products and related supply chain management and logistics services, reported record company performance in 2023, including record net sales and net income.

Last year, Graybar's net sales increased 4.8%, growing to a record $11 billion. Net income attributable to Graybar finished at a record $463.4 million, a 2.3% increase from the previous year.

"I am proud that we finished 2023 with record results," said Graybar Chairman, President and CEO Kathleen M. Mazzarella. "Our investments in growth, combined with the hard work and dedication of our employees, allowed us to surpass $11 billion in sales for the first time in the company's history. Last year, we also launched a strategic transformation program, designed to provide the technical and operational foundation to unlock our company's future potential.

"As we look forward, we remain focused on serving our customers, accelerating our growth, and transforming our business to achieve long-term success."