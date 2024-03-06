Fastenal Sales Up in February; Decline in Construction Segment Eases

Fastenal posted sales increases in the first two months of the year after disclosing its February sales totals on Wednesday.

The Minnesota fastener and industrial product distributor — no. 5 on ID’s latest Big 50 — reported $627 million in net sales last month, up 7.7% compared to the same month last year. Although the overall number benefitted from a leap year — which featured one additional selling day during the month — sales were also up by 2.6% on a daily average basis.

Last month also saw a more modest decline in the non-residential construction segment. Fastenal's daily sales to those customers had fallen by 8.6% in January but slid by 3.4% in February. Sales to heavy manufacturing and “other” manufacturing customers rose by 3.1% and 3.6%, respectively, year-over-year.

Sales of the company’s fasteners fell by 3.5% on a daily average basis in February compared to the same month in 2023, while safety product sales jumped by 8.3% over that span. All other products climbed by 4.8%. Average sales through the company’s “eProcurement” channels rose by 31%.

Fastenal said its workforce as of the end of the month — 23,602 in total personnel — was up nearly 4% over the same point last year.