AD Members Set New Sales Record in 2023

WAYNE, Pa. – AD is reporting a record result for 2023 in owner-member sales, which increased 5% over the prior year to $78.9 billion.

Purchases by member companies from AD supplier partners were $19.8 billion. Net distributions to owner-members were $1.4 billion.

AD welcomed 49 new members to its community of independents in 2023 through a combination of organic growth and the merger with the groundwater-focused Baron Group in AD’s PVF-U.S. Division. This count does not include the members joining AD as part of the merger with The Edge Group in AD’s Electrical-U.S. Division, which became effective on Jan. 1, 2024. In addition, existing members acquired 41 non-AD companies and 20 fellow members; 34 of AD’s 860 members sold their business outside the group.

AD Chairman and CEO Bill Weisberg said: