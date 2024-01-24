Anyseals Introduces Bulk Pricing Structure

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio — Anyseals Inc., a leading provider of high-quality industrial seals, announced the implementation of a new bulk pricing structure for its valued customers.

This exciting change is a result of the company's substantial investments in warehouse automation.

The new bulk pricing structure aims to benefit wholesale distributors. This change incentivizes larger purchases by rewarding long-term anyseals partners and customers with high volume requirements. With more than 400 million seals in over 25,000 SKUs, a wide range of materials, and metric and inch sizes, anyseals continues to meet the diverse needs of its customers across various industries.

In addition, the company's unwavering dedication to quality and customer service drives its ongoing investment in advanced warehouse automation technologies. By integrating state-of-the-art systems, Anyseals has significantly optimized its processes, resulting in faster order fulfillment and enhanced product availability.

"As a customer-focused supplier, we are thrilled to introduce our new bulk pricing structure in direct response to feedback from the distributors and MRO customers we work with daily," said Scott Rassett, CEO of Anyseals. "Our investments in warehouse automation allow us to provide a superior purchasing experience, benefiting customers through streamlined operations that result in more competitive pricing on large-volume orders. This program aligns with our objective to scale the business, supported by the resources and stock within our warehouses in the U.S. and Europe."

This initiative is part of Anyseals' growth strategy, which includes enhancing its offering and improving the customer experience. Anyseals remains committed to finding innovative solutions that address the needs of its growing global customer base.

The company's new bulk pricing structure is immediate and accessible to all customers. Customers are encouraged to contact their dedicated sales representative or the Anyseals team at anyseals.com/en/contact.