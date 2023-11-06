Fastenal Reports $29.3M in October Sales

The distributor’s monthly sales were up by nearly 2% on a daily average basis.

Industrial Distribution staff
Nov 6, 2023
Binstock Roush 1962
Fastenal

Fastenal said Monday in its latest monthly earnings disclosure that its October net sales climbed to $29.3 million.

The total was up nearly 7% compared to the October of 2022, but that number was helped by an additional selling day last month; on a daily average basis, sales were up by just less than 2%.

The Minnesota-based company — no. 5 on ID’s 2023 Big 50 — said sales to the heavy manufacturing market increased by 5.6% per day and by 1.6% per day to other manufacturing segments, which helped offset an 8.8% drop in non-residential construction and a 12% decline in the reseller market.

The company’s fastener sales were down 2.6% compared to the same month last year, but safety supplies rose by 6.4%.

Sales in the U.S. — which accounted for more than 80% of the company’s overall sales — rose by 1% in October, while sales to Canada and Mexico jumped by 8.2%.

