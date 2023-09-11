Fastenal Says August Sales Rose 3.6%

Sales have climbed every month this year despite drops in construction.

Industrial Distribution staff
Sep 11, 2023
Fastenal Headquarters02 647f752551654
Fastenal

Fastenal reported yet another monthly sales increase during which sales to manufacturers offset a drop in non-residential construction.

That pattern has held in every month of 2023 so far, according to the Minnesota distributor’s monthly sales disclosures.

Fastenal in August posted net sales of more than $668,000, up 3.6% from last August despite a 3.8% decline in fastener sales. Sales of safety products rose by 9.5%, and all other product categories were up by nearly 7%.

Fastenal also added more detail to its latest monthly report, including new “heavy manufacturing” and “reseller” end-markets and, among other customer and channel categories, one for “eProcurement.” Heavy manufacturing sales were up 8.6% on a daily average basis, while other manufacturing sales rose by 1.3%. Reseller and non-residential construction slid by 7.3% and 6.2%, respectively. Fastenal said its growth metrics for e-procurement, meanwhile, were up by 41%.

The company said its workforce stood at nearly 22,800 as of the end of the month, up more than 4% from the same point in 2022.

