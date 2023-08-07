Fastenal’s July Sales Up 3.7%

The distributor saw a drop in fastener sales compared to last summer.

Andy Szal
Aug 7, 2023
E Z Drill99e11ef4dcf37dae4c4b4536bfccdb0881594a124d32424296e56f4d3ec9cfd6 Orig 64381592b7fa9
Fastenal

Fastenal on Friday said its sales climbed nearly 4% last month despite continued struggles in the construction sector and a decline in fastener sales.

The Minnesota distributor — no. 4 on ID’s 2022 Big 50reported net sales of more than $573,000 during the month, up 3.7% from the more than $553,000 reported in July of 2022.

Sales to the company’s manufacturing customers increased by just shy of 7%, which was enough to offset another drop in non-residential construction; those sales fell by 9.5% year-over-year. 

The company’s fastener sales fell by nearly 2% over that span, but safety equipment sales rose by more than 8%. Sales in all other categories were up by 6.6%.

Sales in the U.S. market increased by just over 3% in July, while those to neighboring Canada and Mexico were up by nearly double-digits. Sales to other foreign markets dropped by 4.5%.

Fastenal also disclosed that its overall workforce saw a slight decline in July compared to its June employee headcount. Year-over-year, however, its workforce of nearly 23,000 was still up 5%.

Latest in Sales
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
August 2, 2023
2023 Six Month Report
AD Achieves Record Sales and Net Distributions
July 31, 2023
Kimball Midwesta 5ed522ccc5ef3
Kimball Midwest Named Among 'Best Companies to Sell For'
July 12, 2023
I Stock 1256907191
Is There Music Still in You?
July 12, 2023
Related Stories
2023 Six Month Report
Sales
AD Achieves Record Sales and Net Distributions
Kimball Midwesta 5ed522ccc5ef3
Sales
Kimball Midwest Named Among 'Best Companies to Sell For'
I Stock 1256907191
Sales
Is There Music Still in You?
I Stock 1309883975
Sales
Should Salespeople Be Able to See the Revenue Linked to Their Accounts?
More in Sales
2023 Six Month Report
Sales
AD Achieves Record Sales and Net Distributions
The buying group reported nearly $38 billion in sales through June.
July 31, 2023
Kimball Midwesta 5ed522ccc5ef3
Sales
Kimball Midwest Named Among 'Best Companies to Sell For'
The distributor climbed one spot on this year's list.
July 12, 2023
I Stock 1256907191
Sales
Is There Music Still in You?
Fact: Your best customer is the competition’s best prospect.
July 12, 2023
I Stock 1309883975
Sales
Should Salespeople Be Able to See the Revenue Linked to Their Accounts?
Exposing a serious design flaw in most industrial organizations.
June 16, 2023
I Stock 1247026216
Sales
Your Competitor Can't Duplicate This Differentiator
When products look similar and companies appear to be the same, one unique dimension stands out.
May 18, 2023
I Stock 1426841540
Sales
People Buy from People — Until They Don't
Should sales reps be processing repetitive transactions — or pursuing new customers?
May 16, 2023
I Stock 1399418436
Sales
Exiting the Transactional Roundabout
Buyers can feel stuck in an endless cycle of "order, wait, receive, repeat."
May 11, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 08 At 2 49 26 Pm
Sales
Fastenal Reports Higher April Sales
Manufacturing sales offset a larger decline in non-residential construction.
May 8, 2023
I Stock 840617560
Sales
Streamline Your Sales Process
Five ways to get your sales reps' time back.
May 5, 2023
We Can Supply That
Sales
Embracing the 'Digital-First Mentality'
Global Industrial's Claudia Hughes on how more knowledge can make sales reps more valuable.
April 25, 2023
I Stock 591835536
Sales
Manufacturer Sales Trends to Watch in 2023
When manufacturers change, it opens new opportunities for distributors, too.
April 17, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 24 At 2 33 38 Pm
Sales
Industrial Distribution's March/April Digital Edition
Featuring a visit with F.W. Webb and our 2023 Guide to the Modern Sales Organization.
March 27, 2023
I Stock 1085310932
Sales
It's Not About Price ... 83% of the Time
If you’re not losing some business because of price, you’re not charging enough.
March 9, 2023
Fastenal 6318d906a8273
Sales
Fastenal Sales Up Nearly 10% in February
Strong manufacturing sector sales continued to withstand slight declines in construction.
March 6, 2023
I Stock 1408041355
Sales
The Customer Service Approach that Wows Millennial Buyers
Millennials have different expectations than previous generations; it’s time for distributors to take notice.
March 3, 2023