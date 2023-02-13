OneSource Distributors Hits $1B in Sales

The Sonepar subsidiary has grown to 15 locations across the West.

Sonepar
Feb 13, 2023
OneSource Distributors, Fullerton, Calif.
Sonepar

CHARLESTON, S.C. - Sonepar USA announced Monday that OneSource Distributors surpassed $1 billion in sales in 2022.

Founded in 1983, OneSource has grown to more than 530 associates and 15 locations across California, Hawaii, Arizona and Baja, Mexico. The company primarily distributes electrical products and services across the contractor, industrial, renewables and utility markets.

In 2022, each business segment saw significant growth. New customers, growth with existing customers and into new markets, and expanded value-add services were key factors in the company’s success. 

“We reached this major milestone by staying focused on our people, our partners, and our performance excellence. Our investments in culture as well as services and solutions, allowed us to build a structure for continuous growth,” said Matt Weber, president of OneSource. “We have improved our overall customer experience and the results are reflected in this achievement.”

“OneSource has aggressive plans to continue enhancing its customer offerings and supply chain network,” said Rob Taylor, president of Sonepar North America. “In 2020, OneSource opened a new CDC in Fullerton, California, and has plans to open a new distribution center in Honolulu, Hawaii, this year. OneSource is also expanding its Oceanside, California, RDC creating an improved San Diego customer experience. We’re very proud of the OneSource team and celebrate their milestone success.”

