Fastenal November Sales Up 10%

Fastener and industrial product distributor Fastenal said its sales were up just more than 10% in November compared to the same month last year.

The Minnesota-based company said monthly sales climbed from $524 million in November of 2021 to nearly $578 million last month. Sales to manufacturing customers were up more than 15% year-over-year, offsetting a slight decrease is sales for non-residential construction.

Fastener sales increased 8.7% over that span, and safety products grew 9.6%; other products rose by 12%. Sales were up 10.5% in the U.S. and more than 15% in Canada and Mexico, while sales dropped more than 10% in other markets.

Fastenal saw a 6.3% increase in branch and on-site locations over the past year, while its workforce was up 9% to more than 22,300.