More Uncertainty, Please

“We’re going to pump the brakes and wait until things stabilize before moving forward.”

That’s what a customer recently said to one of my clients. “Pumping the brakes” is a natural response to tough times. Buyers experiencing uncertainty conserve cash and reduce spending.

Buyer uncertainty leads to seller uncertainty. Uncertainty often leaves sellers wondering, “What should I do?” Uncertain sellers prefer to commiserate with buyers and wait until the environment stabilizes. During uncertain times, buyers don’t need to be coddled; they need to be challenged. Buyers need a leader.

Here’s the reality. Buyers have the money and the motivation to buy, but uncertainty is working against them. Strong leadership stabilizes the uncertainty. Here are four ideas to lead your customers through these uncertain times.

Lead with your expertise. Uncertainty lengthens the gap between what is known and unknown. Decision makers are uncomfortable when they lack information. Utilize your expertise to close this knowledge gap. Closing the gap creates a higher degree of certainty. Dig deep and uncover the information gap with your buyer. Share your industry expertise, information about your solution, and a positive outlook.

Buyers (and sellers) are hoping for more predictable times. Although it’s natural to desire a more stable environment, don’t wait for stability to act. Uncertainty creates leadership opportunities. Now is an opportune time to proactively guide your customers to a better future. Don’t miss this opportunity to lead. This uncertainty won’t last forever.

Paul Reilly is a speaker, sales trainer and author of Selling Through Tough Times, coauthor of Value-Added Selling, and host of The Q and A Sales Podcast.