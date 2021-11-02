Customer Messaging Matters in Tough Times

Empathy is the key to powerful and persuasive messages. Are you conveying the right tone? Sales guru Paul Reilly advises.

Nov 2nd, 2021
Paul Reilly
I Stock 1197371561
iStock

On April 20, 2010, the Deepwater Horizon oil rig exploded, killing 11 people and releasing oil into the ocean off the coast of Louisiana. It took nearly 90 days to seal off the well and stop the flow of oil. This event was the largest marine oil spill in the history of the petroleum industry. It’s estimated that 3.19 million barrels of oil were released into the ocean. During this crisis, hundreds of thousands of seabirds were killed, countless fish died, and ecosystems were destroyed. Thousands of miles of shoreline were impacted. Commercial fishing operations hemorrhaged money. After a rigorous cleanup effort, the environmental impact remains.

One of the most memorable moments in this event was the ill-timed comments of BP’s CEO, Tony Hayward. When Hayward apologized for the disruption and devastation, he said, “There’s no one who wants this thing over more than I do. I’d like my life back.” His comments were tone-deaf to the suffering of those impacted by this disaster. Hayward faced immediate backlash. After a few more missteps, BP replaced Hayward as CEO.

In my new book, Selling Through Tough Times, I define customer messaging as the initial and ongoing conversation sellers have with their customers. How you act, what you say, and how you say it influence the message. Each message is unique based on the seller, buyer, and situation. 

In tough times, messaging matters — not only the words but also the tone. People are emotional in tough times, which affects how messages are processed. Salespeople might send the right message with the wrong tone. Or they might have the right tone but cannot find the right words. A compelling message has the right tone and structure. Tough times force sellers to tweak their messages. Customers define value differently through tough times. Adjust your message accordingly. Customers still need value in tough times — it’s up to you to deliver. 

Plato wrote, “Be kind, for everyone you meet is fighting a hard battle.” This thought is especially relevant in tough times. Every person experiences tough times with a varying degree of pain. Tough times are relative. Tough times also pile up on people. Your message is created from the perspective of buyers. A compelling message must be filtered through an empathetic lens. 

Empathy is the key to powerful and persuasive messages. Empathy is viewing the world through the eyes of another. It’s seeing as they see and feeling as they feel. Paul ReillyPaul ReillyEmpathy provides a customer-focused view. Empathy allows you to deliver your message with the right tone. Viewing the world through the eyes of customers is your foolproof way to communicate your message of value. Before sending any message, empathetically proof that message.

Paul Reilly is a speaker, sales trainer, author of Selling Through Tough Times (McGraw-Hill, October 2021), coauthor of Value-Added Selling, fourth edition (McGraw-Hill, 2018), and host of The Q and A Sales Podcast. For additional information on Paul’s keynote presentations and seminars, call 636-778-0175 or email Paul@ReillySalesTraining.com. Visit www.ToughTimer.com and complete the 30-Day Tough-Timer Challenge.

Related
Sales I Stock 525935645
Selling Through Tough Times of Peak Demand
Oct 7th, 2021
I Stock 698069286
Three Sales Leadership Principles to Guide Your Team
Aug 9th, 2021
I Stock 1197152367
Selling Value in Tough Times and Commoditized Markets
Jun 9th, 2021
I Stock 873397498
3 Selling Tips for the Virtual Environment
Apr 12th, 2021
More in Sales
E-Commerce for Manufacturing 101
Sponsored
E-Commerce for Manufacturing 101
Join Industrial Media's David Mantey and E-Commerce Evangelist for Manufacturers, Author, Curt Anderson as we explore the impact and opportunity e-commerce brings to US manufacturing. When? Wednesday, November 10th, 11:00 AM CST
Oct 28th, 2021
Williams Torque Wrench
How to Educate Your Customers Who Think Any Torque Wrench Will Do
Many customers still base their decision almost solely on price.
Oct 8th, 2021
Sales I Stock 525935645
Selling Through Tough Times of Peak Demand
Seven thoughts to help you thrive in the current selling environment.
Oct 7th, 2021
I Stock 1301018705
Three Tenets to Leading a High-Performance Distribution Sales Team
Sales leaders are not only using data, but they’ve also internalized the concept with three core tenets that guide how their teams meet the moment and better serve every customer.
Sep 23rd, 2021
I Stock 1226255331
Are You Sure You Need to Hire “More” Salespeople?
Many businesses are as busy or busier than they were pre-pandemic, leading them to want more sales staff. Here, sales guru Mark Allen Roberts advises on why that may not be your best move.
Sep 20th, 2021
I Stock 542111408
In Sales, Quality Still Tops Quantity Every Time
Darrell Sterling says the upside-down funnel is the wrong way to sell, and personal accountability is what truly determines success.
Aug 25th, 2021
I Stock 1275414958
How to Overcome Sales Reps’ Resistance to New Technology
Although you’re introducing tools that should ultimately preserve market share, increase revenue, and help your team do their jobs more efficiently, driving adoption can be tricky.
Aug 24th, 2021
I Stock 534601787
Why Pursuing Unified Workflow Will Handicap Your Organization, and a Superior Approach, Courtesy of Your Local Restaurant
Ballistix leader Justin Roff-Marsh explains how prioritizing organization-wide workflow is often a mistake, and what should instead be the focus.
Aug 23rd, 2021
I Stock 1250152599
The Secret to Strategic Sales Planning
Today, sales staff can understandably get lost in the mire of data. Simplifying the organization with accurate planning is the ultimate goal.
Aug 11th, 2021
I Stock 698069286
Three Sales Leadership Principles to Guide Your Team
Sales guru Paul Reilly emphasizes three priorities for B2B team leaders, and how tough times present opportunities.
Aug 9th, 2021
I Stock 1190981692 (1)
ID's 2021 Salary Report: Sales & Sales Management
In the third and final part of this series, industrial distribution sales representatives and managers get real about their compensation.
Aug 5th, 2021
A sign for Zoom Video Communications ahead of the company's Nasdaq IPO in New York, April 18, 2019.
Zoom to Acquire Cloud Company in $14.7B Deal
The videoconferencing company went public for slightly more than $9 billion just two years ago.
Jul 19th, 2021