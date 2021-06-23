4 Marketing Ideas For Industrial Distributors

While some teams will assume that digital marketing is more expensive than traditional marketing, that is no longer true.

Jun 23rd, 2021
NetPlus Alliance
I Stock 530976247
iStock

Now more than ever, industrial distributors are looking for digital connections, information, and experiences as they choose which companies to work with. Strong digital marketing ideas for distributors help bring in previously unreached customers while increasing profits at the same time.

Marketing ideas for industrial distributors must assist in helping your business reach other businesses in a practical, budget-friendly way. While some teams will assume that digital marketing is more expensive than traditional marketing, that is no longer true.

Bringing potential customers into your digital space and then converting their interest into sales and leads is the solution that many stuck industrial distributors seek. Find out where to invest in marketing and start seeing ROIs soon after. 

#1: Implement Effective Online Catalogs

Integrating digital catalogs into an online sales database allows search engines and customers to browse the catalog freely, bringing in additional leads and sales. Plus, incorporating your inventory and catalog into a larger system can be beneficial for your business.

The idea is that your online catalog should provide vital technical information, valuable data, and easy-to-access files for all sides. Setting up a catalog that incorporates these needs can be expensive, but the cost is well worth it as that is the information that customers want most.

Some distributors use print catalogs as this has been the standard in the industry, but that standard has changed. A digital catalog hosted on a distributor website has many practical advantages over physical copies. Not only can these catalogs be updated at any time as needed, but they can also help customers purchase things with fewer overhead costs on your side.

Many distributors encounter hiccups when receiving product information from suppliers. Working to ensure that your supplier–distributor flow includes the sharing of complete and thorough information will be an essential part of this process.

#2: Market Your Knowledge

One of the best ways to convert leads and secure sales is to build up the trust that existing and potential customers have in your company. An effective method of doing this is to ensure that you are marketing your knowledge.

This means using email marketing to reach your top customers for feedback, setting potential customers up with valuable resources, and helping people at any stage of your sales funnel to get the solutions they need.

Ask For Reviews

Testimonials are a huge part of marketing. Just as word-of-mouth marketing is a successful, traditional marketing method, digital reviews and ratings show how reliable your company is. Reach out to your satisfied customers and ask for a review that you can publish on the website. Customers who you have good relationships with will be happy to share their experience, and this experience will reflect positively on your business. 

Create And Share Valuable Resources

Blogs, guides, and similar online content help customers find the solutions and products they are looking for. When you provide this type of valuable outreach on your site, potential and existing customers alike will be more engaged with your product lines. Additionally, brand-new customers may find their way to your site through high-ranking pages.

Once you have customers in your system, set up automatic email marketing such as reorder reminder emails, eBooks to accompany their recent purchases, and general updates from top supplier lines they frequently purchase.

Showing that you understand who your customer is and that you want them to find success through your emails and content sharing builds brand loyalty and improves revenue for small businesses.

#3: Create Easy Contact Channels

This tip is simple but incredibly effective. Make sure that it is as easy as possible for any potential and existing customers to reach you.

Take a look at your website as it is currently formatted, and ask yourself these questions:

  • How many clicks does it take for a customer to be able to call or email you?
  • Is your quote form simple or confusing to complete?
  • Is the path to reach customer service intuitive or convoluted?
  • Can customers find your social media channels?

Going a step further and asking those who are unfamiliar with your website to answer these questions after browsing can help you get an idea of what a new customer first sees on your site.

The idea is to ensure that a straightforward path exists for anyone who wants to get in touch with your business. Leads are hard to generate when interested parties cannot reach you, so prepare an avenue for them to follow.

#4: COVID-19 Adjusted Marketing Strategies

Every business owner and marketing team member knows that COVID-19 has caused ripple effects in supply chains and how industrial distributors everywhere are working. The impact of the global pandemic has been felt around the world, and there are some ways that marketing may help mitigate that impact.

Communicate With Your Customers

If your business is affected by pandemic-related issues, make sure to communicate those impacts clearly to your customers. While they may still be frustrated by unforeseen delays, they will be more understanding if problems are expressed in a clear, timely manner.

Taking action to adjust your standard business practices due to the ongoing pandemic may be necessary, so be sure to communicate those changes to your customers as well. 

Update Resources As Needed

Have any of your resources become out-of-date due to changes caused by COVID-19? It can be hard to track all of the places where slight changes need to be made. Adding a simple header to your website that links to your COVID-19 policy-related changes can ensure that your operations and customer interactions continue to move smoothly and without any misunderstandings.

Learn The Latest Marketing Ideas For Distributors

Net PlusKeeping up with current, effective marketing ideas for industrial distributors is a time-consuming process.

With a membership in a knowledge buying group like NetPlus Alliance, information about the latest trends, customer expectations, and supplier guidance is easily accessible. From sharing knowledge among distributors to getting the latest intel from market reports, buying groups help distributors make the most of their business every day.

This blog was originally published by NetPlus Alliance here.

More in Sales
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Mar 19th, 2021
I Stock 1016109338
Sales is NOT an Outside Activity. It Hasn’t Been for Years.
Justin Roff-Marsh argues that if you design your sales function around the concept of sales as an outside activity, you will seriously handicap growth.
May 14th, 2021
I Stock 1158762452
How to Build an Inside Sales Dream Team
Selling more while spending less compared to field sales sounds great, but it is much easier said than done.
Apr 27th, 2021
I Stock 1259095163
How Distributors Can Generate Growth in the New Normal
Even once the pandemic subsides, many the selling adjustments it caused will remain at least in place. Here's how to adjust your team's approach to fit today's reality.
Apr 23rd, 2021
I Stock 1189366510 (1)
Sales Compensation: Best Practices in an Uncertain Market
Companies are seeing a new path forward that leaves behind legacy programs that tie income to territory.
Apr 14th, 2021
Id Survey Image
LAST CHANCE: ID's 2021 Survey of Operations Closes Monday
As one of ID's most anticipated annual features, our Survey of Distributor Operations is open through Monday. Completing it gives you a chance to win one of six $10 gift cards.
Apr 9th, 2021
I Stock 1202014414
The Secret to Overcoming Price Objections
Research shows that over 70 percent of you would cave in to a late-game price objection. But why?
Mar 5th, 2021
Justintn
5 With ID: Justin Roff-Marsh Wants to Set Salespeople Free
The Ballistix founder & CEO says it’s not that salespeople have the wrong intentions — they simply operate in an environment that constrains them.
Jan 28th, 2021
I Stock 1180233813
How to Build a Value-Based Pricing Culture
Moving to a value-based pricing approach begins by creating a culture for it internally. Here's a 10-step roadmap to do so.
Jan 22nd, 2021
Tristajonestn2
5 Minutes With ID: Lawson Products' Trista Jones on Hiring During a Pandemic
Despite COVID-19, distributors are still recruiting. So how does one do it safely?
Jan 18th, 2021
I Stock 1083260100
Has Your Sales Spark Died?
If so, it may be time for a new frontier.
Dec 28th, 2020
Markallanroberts
5 Minutes With ID: Sales Expert Mark Allen Roberts
Roberts says 60 percent of distributor salespeople are currently struggling with adapting to virtual selling — but they don't have to.
Dec 22nd, 2020