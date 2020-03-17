Selling in Uncertain Times

I can’t think of another profession better equipped to face uncertainty than the sales profession. Think about it…When has sales ever been a stable and certain profession? Given the recent events, it’s time for perspective not panic.

Don’t fear uncertainty, embrace it! Uncertainty is what makes sales the best profession in the world. Uncertainty is why that big deal you close feels so good. The uncertainty of success compels you to work harder. Uncertainty strengthens your resolve. If success were certain, it wouldn’t taste as sweet.

You could’ve chosen any career, but you were drawn to sales. You could’ve selected a stable and predictable profession, but you didn’t…You signed up for sales. When you signed up for sales, you traded comfort and stability for a chance at greater success. Take pride in knowing that most people can’t handle the uncertainty of sales.

Forget the fear and mass hysteria. Fear causes inaction. Fear tempts you to pause versus press on. Too many people let fear run their lives. Fear only overwhelms you if you let it. Control your fear, don’t let your fear control you. Consider Eleanor Roosevelt’s take on fear and belief:

“Believe in yourself. You gain strength, courage, and confidence by every experience in which you stop to look fear in the face…You must do that which you think you cannot do.”

Remember, this is the only profession where you face more rejection than acceptance. Uncertainty doesn’t drain you, it motivates you. Be the positive beacon of light for your customers, your prospects, and your team during these uncertain times. Use these uncertain times to become the best version of yourself.





