Monumental Supply Announces New Logo, Branding

The launch coincides with the company’s 75th anniversary.

Industrial Distribution staff
Sep 29, 2025
Monumental Supply 75th Anniversary
Venturi Supply

Baltimore pipe, valves and fittings distributor Monumental Supply rolled out a new logo, tagline and branding to coincide with its 75th anniversary, its parent company announced Monday.

Venturi Supply said that the update would showcase its “broad product offering” — which also includes industrial and elevator supplies — and would set the stage for “continued growth.” Venturi also plans to update the subsidiary’s website.

“Since 1950, Monumental Supply has been a preferred supplier, working as an extension of our customers’ businesses,” Robert Mechalske, regional vice president at Monumental, said in a statement. “We are excited to mark this important milestone in our storied history and introduce refreshed branding that will position us for sustained growth and continued success.”

“Monumental’s success over the last 75 years is a direct result of its talented team, deep expertise and commitment to delivering exceptional service,” added Venturi interim CEO and COO Chris Mahaffey. “Its bold, new branding is a true reflection of a progressive, strong brand.”

