Business Leaders Identify Tariffs as a Top Challenge for 2025

Nearly 45% of survey respondents say they’re passing higher costs onto consumers.

Industrial Distribution staff
Apr 11, 2025
I Stock 154239635
iStock.com/kropic

Top executives at large companies say tariffs are one of their top challenges this year, according to a newly released survey — and that they’re taking steps to address them.

Pricing technology firm Zilliant on Thursday released findings from its Business Tariff Impact Survey, which included responses from hundreds of CEOs and other top officials from companies with revenues of at least $250 million.

The company found that nearly one-quarter of those respondents said that “tariff-related expenses” were their primary pricing challenge in 2025 — second only to “competitive pricing pressures.”

In response, 44% of responding businesses indicated that they planned to pass higher costs tied to tariff changes onto consumers. Meanwhile, 42% of respondents said that their company has shifted either suppliers or “sourcing regions” in response to tariffs.

Over a longer 12-month to 24-month window, “tariffs and trade uncertainty” tied with price competition as the top concern.

“What we're seeing is a significant shift in how companies approach pricing strategy as respondents understand how tariffs will be a blanket concern for their industry and will be monitoring how competitors react,” Zilliant Chief Value Officer Stephan Liozu said in a statement.

The report, however, said that the vast majority — 87% — of executives were still optimistic about “maintaining profitability” — a result, Zilliant officials suggested, of the 83% who indicated they are adjusting to a volatile environment using “AI-driven pricing technology.”

The survey, conducted March 31 through April 2 by London research firm Censuswide, included 200 U.S. CEOs and 200 chief revenue officers or chief commercial officers.

Latest in Operations
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
April 1, 2025
Rivet Mro Profit2 Strategic Partnership For Industrial Electrical Safety Plumbing Hvac Construction Distributors
RivetMRO, Profit2 Announce Partnership Aimed at Independent Distributors
April 10, 2025
Unnamed
Fein Power Tools Launches 'Test Drive a Tool' Program
April 2, 2025
Stretch forming involves stretching materials like steel and aluminum beyond their yield point over shaped dies.
ACE Celebrates 150 Years
April 2, 2025
Related Stories
Rivet Mro Profit2 Strategic Partnership For Industrial Electrical Safety Plumbing Hvac Construction Distributors
Operations
RivetMRO, Profit2 Announce Partnership Aimed at Independent Distributors
Unnamed
Operations
Fein Power Tools Launches 'Test Drive a Tool' Program
I Stock 1303252631
Operations
Honeywell Announces Advanced Materials Business’ New Name, Executives
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
April 1, 2025
Unnamed
Operations
Fein Power Tools Launches 'Test Drive a Tool' Program
Customers can use select Fein tools, free of charge, for one month.
April 2, 2025
Stretch forming involves stretching materials like steel and aluminum beyond their yield point over shaped dies.
Operations
ACE Celebrates 150 Years
Its origins date back to 1875, when Ajax Manufacturing entered the forging industry.
April 2, 2025
I Stock 1303252631
Operations
Honeywell Announces Advanced Materials Business’ New Name, Executives
The segment will be spun off into a separate company in the coming months.
March 28, 2025
Delaware Legislative Hall in Dover, July 2015.
Operations
Corporate Capital Delaware Fast-Tracks Changes Sought by Business Titans
Lawmakers are nervous that corporations could flee the state — and undercut a major source of revenue.
March 28, 2025
Copy Of Evo 2025 Des Industrial Distribution1
Operations
A World’s First
Evolution Motion Solutions brings legacy distribution to the modern day with its ESV model.
March 26, 2025
Hannah Jones, accompanied by her spouse, Steve Cook, pose for a portrait at home near Philadelphia, March 12, 2025.
Operations
More States Requiring Paid Medical or Sick Leave
At least seven are considering paid family and medical leave laws this year.
March 26, 2025
I Stock 993687522
Operations
Columbus McKinnon to Provide Systems for VW Subsidiary's Gigafactories
The company will implement precision conveyance technology at sites in Canada and Spain.
March 25, 2025
Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, Aug. 2022.
Operations
Global Industrial Partners with Arena Developer
Global will be its “primary source” for industrial supplies in North American venues.
March 25, 2025
Core & Main branch, Hayward, Calif.
Operations
Core & Main Posts Higher Sales, Lower Earnings — and Names New CEO
The company’s current CFO will take over as chief executive next week.
March 25, 2025
Parker’s Global Mobile Systems facility, Elk Grove, Ill.
Operations
Parker Hannifin Launches Mobile Equipment Electrification Program
Three distributors have been certified under the program.
March 24, 2025
Giada Volpin (second from left) works with a new generation of technical leaders.
Operations
The 'Silent Revolution' in Industrial Maintenance
Manufacturers need to start rethinking some things.
March 11, 2025
Screenshot 2025 03 10 At 11 34 04 Am
Operations
NetPlus Distributors Optimistic About 2025
Some 87% of distributors expected to see growth, while just 3% anticipated potential losses.
March 10, 2025
Img 2644 677c40d245615
Operations
South Florida Startup
The 2025 ID Watch List concludes with Miami’s Prime Industrial Fasteners.
March 10, 2025
I Stock 1299491248 Credit Fotogestoeber de
Operations
New Laws Warrant Caution When Using AI In Hiring
Multiple AI touchpoints can lead to prohibited discrimination during the hiring process.
March 7, 2025