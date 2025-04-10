RivetMRO, Profit2 Announce Partnership Aimed at Independent Distributors

The companies plan to combine co-op marketing and pricing strategies.

Industrial Distribution staff
Apr 10, 2025
Rivet Mro Profit2 Strategic Partnership For Industrial Electrical Safety Plumbing Hvac Construction Distributors
Rivet|MRO, Profit2

Distribution marketing services firm Rivet|MRO announced Wednesday that it has formed a strategic partnership with pricing strategy firm Profit2.

The companies said that their collaboration would combine Rivet|MRO's co-op marketing expertise and strategic services with Profit2's experience in bolstering company profit margins — providing “comprehensive growth solutions” for independent distributors.

"At Rivet|MRO, we are dedicated to helping independent distributors grow through effective co-op marketing and strategic initiatives," Tim Rasmussen, the company’s founder and principal, said in the announcement. "Partnering with Profit2 allows us to provide our clients with a holistic approach to growth, addressing both marketing and pricing strategies."​

Paul Parsons, partner at Profit2, added, "By aligning with Rivet|MRO, we can extend our reach and provide clients with integrated solutions that encompass both pricing optimization and effective marketing strategies."

